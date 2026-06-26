LET'S GET SCHOOLED Will Celebrate Broadway's Favorite School Musicals at The Green Room 42
Shaina Turchin, Madeleine Pace, and Joshua Turchin lead the August 26 concert featuring performers from Broadway and beyond.
The one-night concert will celebrate the annual back-to-school season with performances of songs from Broadway favorites including Heathers, Legally Blonde, and more, performed by members of the Broadway community alongside future Broadway stars.
Produced by Shaina Turchin (Broadway Co-Producer of The Outsiders, Suffs) and Madeleine Pace (The Hard Problem, Once), the evening features music direction by Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, A Christmas Story: The Musical National Tour).
The cast includes Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Echo Picone (Trevor), Landon Maas (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Kinky Boots), Maya Levinson, Mira Levinson, Katherine Lynn Rose, Eve Johnson, Alex Vacchiano, Madeline Ayala, Ava-Rachel Lieber, Lola Zimet, Mia Zottolo, Emerson Lecy, Ila David, Lilianna Schantz, Olivia Conti, Paige Johnson, Emily Harajda, Josie Nesbit, Hanako Stepper, Eva Hurley, Ryan Sawyer Robbins, Todd Croslis, and Samantha Kotok.
In-person tickets start at $19, with livestream tickets also available.
About The Green Room 42
Founded in 2017 and located inside YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 has become one of New York City's premier cabaret venues. Hailed by The New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and recognized by Time Out New York for Best Cabaret Show 2023 (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), the venue presents performances by Broadway stars while offering a full food and beverage menu.
Over the years, The Green Room 42 has welcomed artists including Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and thousands of other performers, continuing to serve as a cornerstone of New York's Broadway and cabaret community.
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