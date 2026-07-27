Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42
See highlights from the July 23 show
On July 23, 2026, Ground Floor Productions and SLGProductions1305 presented What It Means to Be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 in Manhattan. Their talented cast took to the stage to explore the stylings of William Finn, Jason Robert Brown, Steven Sater, Stephen Sondheim, and Tom Kitt. Through these iconic composers and lyricists, the performers explored different perspectives on life’s important questions — from what it means to be alive, to how to learn to love again. What It Means to Be Alive: A Study On Musical Theatre Greats was a must-see for lovers of the genre.
Find the entire cast from the show and learn more about Ground Floor Productions on Instagram here.
Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.
See photos from the night below.
Tsehai Marson
Jackie Claudy, Copeland Lewis, Chalex Moritz
Kathryn Rossi
Abbey Rice
Chloe Jae Shenton, Justin Amaro
Lily Linaweaver
Justin Amaro, Emma Byron
Samuel Lee Granger
Jackie Claudy, Copeland Lewis
Alexis Lazo
Jade April, Emma Byron, Samuel Lee Granger
Jade April
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