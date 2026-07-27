Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42

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On July 23, 2026, Ground Floor Productions and SLGProductions1305 presented What It Means to Be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 in Manhattan. Their talented cast took to the stage to explore the stylings of William Finn, Jason Robert Brown, Steven Sater, Stephen Sondheim, and Tom Kitt. Through these iconic composers and lyricists, the performers explored different perspectives on life’s important questions — from what it means to be alive, to how to learn to love again. What It Means to Be Alive: A Study On Musical Theatre Greats was a must-see for lovers of the genre.

Find the entire cast from the show and learn more about Ground Floor Productions on Instagram here.

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.

See photos from the night below.





Tsehai Marson



Jackie Claudy, Copeland Lewis, Chalex Moritz



Kathryn Rossi



Abbey Rice



Chloe Jae Shenton, Justin Amaro



Lily Linaweaver



Justin Amaro, Emma Byron



Samuel Lee Granger



Jackie Claudy, Copeland Lewis



Alexis Lazo



Jade April, Emma Byron, Samuel Lee Granger