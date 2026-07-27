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Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42

See highlights from the July 23 show

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On July 23, 2026, Ground Floor Productions and SLGProductions1305 presented What It Means to Be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 in Manhattan. Their talented cast took to the stage to explore the stylings of William Finn, Jason Robert Brown, Steven Sater, Stephen Sondheim, and Tom Kitt. Through these iconic composers and lyricists, the performers explored different perspectives on life’s important questions — from what it means to be alive, to how to learn to love again. What It Means to Be Alive: A Study On Musical Theatre Greats was a must-see for lovers of the genre.

Find the entire cast from the show and learn more about Ground Floor Productions on Instagram here.

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.

See photos from the night below.
 

Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 Image


Tsehai Marson

Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 Image


Jackie Claudy, Copeland Lewis, Chalex Moritz

Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 Image


Kathryn Rossi

Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 Image


Abbey Rice

Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 Image


Chloe Jae Shenton, Justin Amaro

Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 Image


Lily Linaweaver

Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 Image


Justin Amaro, Emma Byron

Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 Image


Samuel Lee Granger

Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 Image


Jackie Claudy, Copeland Lewis

Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 Image


Alexis Lazo

Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 Image


Jade April, Emma Byron, Samuel Lee Granger

Photos: What it Means to be Alive: A Study on Musical Theatre Greats at the Green Room 42 Image


Jade April

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