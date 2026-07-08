Review: Fidelity Theatricals Brings HAIR to Life at Don't Tell Mama

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Fidelity Theatricals continued its concert series with Selections from HAIR on June 26 at Don't Tell Mama. Directed by Sebastian Henson with music direction by Blaze Dale, the evening revisited one of musical theater's most influential rock musicals, celebrating its unforgettable score and timeless message. More than 50 years after its Broadway debut, Hair continues to resonate with audiences through its themes of peace, individuality, and challenging the status quo, all of which were brought to life by Fidelity's talented company.

Originally premiering in 1967, Hair follows a tribe of young hippies navigating friendship, love, self-discovery, and the realities of the Vietnam War. Through its groundbreaking rock score, the musical explores the tension between personal freedom and societal expectations while celebrating community, hope, and living authentically.

The ensemble featured Bill Fitzpatrick, Sophie Smith Brody, Tyler Cirulnick, Bryan Tee, Alexander Reeves, Teal Holiday, Alex Lyons, Sarah Taylor, Kwasi Perry, Luis Peralta, Miranda Irabien, Zanie Butler, Sonobia Wilson, and Ivy Espinosa. The cast embraced the communal spirit of Hair, blending together beautifully while still allowing each performer moments to shine throughout the evening.

Teal Holiday immediately set the tone as Dionne with a breathtaking rendition of "Aquarius." Opening such an iconic musical is no easy task, but she approached it with confidence, warmth, and remarkable vocal control. Her rich tone filled the room effortlessly, and she carried herself with the kind of commanding stage presence that instantly pulled the audience into the world of Hair. It was an unforgettable way to begin the evening and established the energy that carried through the rest of the performance.

Bill Fitzpatrick delivered a thoughtful and emotionally grounded performance as Claude, particularly during "Where Do I Go?" His vocals balanced strength with vulnerability, capturing the uncertainty at the center of the character while never losing their warmth. Fitzpatrick allowed the lyrics to speak for themselves, creating an honest connection with the audience that made one of the musical's most introspective numbers feel deeply personal.

As Sheila, Sophie Smith Brody lit up the room with "Easy to Be Hard." Her bright, expressive vocals perfectly captured the song's mix of heartbreak and frustration, while her acting choices gave every lyric a clear emotional intention. Rather than simply singing the number beautifully, she made it feel like a genuine conversation, allowing the audience to connect with Sheila's perspective in a meaningful way.

Alexander Reeves was another standout of the evening as Berger, bringing the show's rebellious spirit to life with effortless charisma. His performance of "Donna" showcased a warm, expressive vocal that captured both the humor and sincerity beneath the character's carefree exterior. Reeves had an easy confidence whenever he was on stage, naturally drawing the audience's attention while maintaining the chemistry that makes Berger such an integral part of the tribe. His playful acting choices and magnetic stage presence made every appearance feel fresh, creating a performance that embodied the free-spirited heart of Hair.

With Selections from HAIR, Fidelity Theatricals once again demonstrated its ability to reimagine beloved musicals through passionate performances and strong musical storytelling. The cast fully embraced both the infectious energy and emotional heart of the score, creating an evening that felt cohesive from beginning to end. Even in a concert setting, the spirit of Hair remained unmistakable, proving that its music and message continue to connect with audiences nearly six decades after it first took the stage.

Learn more about Fidelity Theatricals and where to follow them on social media on their Linktree here.

They return to Don't Tell Mama on July 10 with selections from She Loves Me and July 17 with selections from Shrek. Learn how to reserve tickets to those and more shows at Don't Tell Mama on their website here.

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