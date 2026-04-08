LETTERS LIVE Will Return to NYC's Town Hall in May 2026

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Letters Live, the one-of-a-kind celebration of the power of written correspondence, will return to The Town Hall in Midtown Manhattan, New York City for another unique show, on Thursday 14 May 2026.

Beloved for bringing to life the intimacy, humour, and raw emotion found in letters, each Letters Live show features a surprise cast of remarkable performers reading remarkable letters from around the world and across history, authored by luminaries as varied as David Bowie, Che Guevara, Charlotte Brontë and Salvador Dalí.

Previous Letters Live New York shows have welcomed talent including Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Dinklage, Lawrence Fishburne, Christian Slater, Laura Linney and Katie Holmes, to name just a few, with musical performances from artists including Patti Smith, Jon Hopkins and David Byrne.

In true Letters Live style, the star-studded line-up for this show will remain a closely guarded secret until the curtain goes up. The result is a glorious event like no other, which will have you howling with laughter one moment and moved to tears the next.

Proceeds from the event will go to Choose Love, a global humanitarian organisation who support displaced communities around the world.