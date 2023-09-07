Jordan Eagle joins DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 at 54 Below

Jordan Eagle joins DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 - Friday, September 15th at 54 Below. Jordan will be singing with Teal Wicks once more in this incredible series! The duets series has gifted Jordan, not only a prfoessional mentor, but a new colleague and friend in Teal. It’s a series that offers incredible opportunity within our theatre community and she is so grateful to be a part of its story!

You may have also seen Jordan in 54 Below's other series, Women of the Wings volume 6 earlier this year. Some of her regional credits include Newsies (Arts Center of Coastal Carolina), Evita (Opera North), Kiss Me Kate (Opera North), and more!

Almost ten years running, DUETS: The Concert Series is THE cabaret series wherein aspiring Broadway performers are paired with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in this crazy world of show business.

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Nissa Kahle, the intimate evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, and stories of mentorship and isnpiration.

Previously announced performers of Volume 9 include Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish), Natalie Choo, Ali Ewoldt (The Phanton of the Opera), Molly Model, Mary Nikols, Pablo Torres, and Michaela Tramuta, with additional casting to be announced. Follow along on Instgram at @duetstheconcertseries.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 15th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29-$73. Use the code DUET5 for $5 off your tickets. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.