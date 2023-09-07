Jordan Eagle joins DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 at 54 Below

The performance is set for September 15th at 9:30pm.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

A Video Roundup Celebrating The ASA's Gala Honoring Betty Buckley: NEW WAYS TO DREAM at Me Photo 1 A Video Library Of The Cast Of NEW WAYS TO DREAM
Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review) Photo 2 Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review)
CALIFORNIA DREAMS Band To Reunite For 90s DREAMS FAN FEST And Concert Photo 3 CALIFORNIA DREAMS TV Band To Reunite
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 4 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically

Jordan Eagle joins DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 at 54 Below

Jordan Eagle joins DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 - Friday, September 15th at 54 Below. Jordan will be singing with Teal Wicks once more in this incredible series! The duets series has gifted Jordan, not only a prfoessional mentor, but a new colleague and friend in Teal. It’s a series that offers incredible opportunity within our theatre community and she is so grateful to be a part of its story! 

You may have also seen Jordan in 54 Below's other series, Women of the Wings volume 6 earlier this year. Some of her regional credits include Newsies (Arts Center of Coastal Carolina), Evita (Opera North), Kiss Me Kate (Opera North), and more!

 

Almost ten years running, DUETS: The Concert Series is THE cabaret series wherein aspiring Broadway performers are paired with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in this crazy world of show business. 

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Nissa Kahle, the intimate evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, and stories of mentorship and isnpiration.

Previously announced performers of Volume 9 include Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish), Natalie Choo, Ali Ewoldt (The Phanton of the Opera), Molly Model, Mary Nikols, Pablo Torres, and Michaela Tramuta, with additional casting to be announced. Follow along on Instgram at @duetstheconcertseries.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9  plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 15th at 9:30pm.  Cover charges are $29-$73. Use the code DUET5 for $5 off your tickets. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
The Future Perfect Project Brings Twelve LGBTQ+ Singer-Songwriters To Joes Pub For DIVINIT Photo
The Future Perfect Project Brings Twelve LGBTQ+ Singer-Songwriters To Joe's Pub For DIVINITY Album Release Concert

National arts organization The Future Perfect Project is thrilled to bring their latest cohort of artists to Joe's Pub on October 2nd, 2023 in celebration of Future Perfect Records' sophomore album, 'DIVINITY.'

2
54 DOES 54 Is Back With More Surprises Photo
54 DOES 54 Is Back With More Surprises

The 54 Below staff show is the night that many wait for throughout the year. Well, it's back on September 11th and the 54B team is rarin' to go.

3
Santino Fontana Prepares For 54 Below Photo
Santino Fontana Prepares For 54 Below

The Tony-winner returns to 54 Below with a mystery set of songs, special guests and showbiz stories.

4
A LITTLE BROAD Starring Gloria Bangiola is Coming to Dont Tell Mama Photo
A LITTLE BROAD Starring Gloria Bangiola is Coming to Don't Tell Mama

Join Gloria Bangiola for a zany and heartfelt cabaret show, A Little Broad, at Don't Tell Mama on October 17th and 18th. Don't miss this fun and heartfelt exploration of the multitudes we all contain.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING

Recommended For You