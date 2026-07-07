Jason Kravits to Return to Joe's Pub with OFF THE TOP!
The performance will take place Thursday evening, July 10, 2025.
Television and Broadway star Jason Kravits will return to Joe's Pub on Thursday evening, July 10, 2025 with his solo show, “OFF the TOP!” - an evening of completely improvised music and comedy.
What is OFF the TOP! – The curtain rises, the music starts, and Jason Kravits steps into the spotlight armed with...nothing. No script, no songs, no stories, no narrative. He then embarks on an adventure of pure improvisation, relying on nothing but his agile wit and suggestions from the audience. Continuously drawing from audience suggestions throughout the show, Kravits weaves a tapestry of comedy and melody, crafting a full, life story in song where every detail and anecdote, every lyric and tune is conjured in the moment.
A Fusion of Music, Comedy, and Unbridled Creativity – Acclaimed by The New York Times and Broadway World, “OFF the TOP!” is not just a show; it's an experience. With the support of the bravest band in show business, Kravits delivers a performance that blurs the lines between music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and illusion. It's a concoction of entertainment that promises to leave audiences both mesmerized and roaring with laughter. It's the show of a lifetime... every time!
Special Guest Lisa Loeb is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, actor and entrepreneur who was the first unsigned artist to top the Billboard 100, and whose career spans three decades. Previous OFF the TOP! guest stars include Richard Kind, Tony Danza, F. Murray Abraham, Storm Large, Norm Lewis, Nellie McKay, James Monroe Iglehart, Dan Finnerty, Christina Bianco, Nicole Parker and Jeff Hiller.
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