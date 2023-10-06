James Rose Stars In MEN I'VE HAD: A CONFESSIONAL CABARET At 54 Below, October 17

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents JAMES ROSE in “MEN I'VE HAD” on October 17th, 2023.

In this heartfelt and hilarious confessional cabaret James (they/she, @jamesissmiling) shares the trials and tribulations of the Men They've Had: exes, lovers, daddies, hook-ups-gone-wrong, and that one guy they really don't want to talk about, ok? James interweaves stories of their chaotic love life with the music of Taylor Swift, Sara Bareilles, and classic Broadway hits. Join James for an evening of what happens not when you get the boy, but after you've had him. Who knows, you just might text your ex on the way home.

Content Warning: this show includes mature themes around sex and a mention of sexual assault.

MEN I'VE HAD is Directed by Ali Funkhouser (she/her) (The Wolves, Tarzan at FPAC) with Music Direction and arrangements by Richard Rodgers Award Winner Bree Lowdermilk (she/her) (The Mad Ones, The Bad Years).

JAMES ROSE in “MEN I'VE HAD” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 17th 2023. There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($35-$45 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information for in-person and Livestream are available at Click Here. In-person tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

James Rose (they/she) made theater history as the youngest openly non-binary performer to take on the title role of Hedwig and the Angry Inch professionally in 2022. This past summer they starred as Luisa in The Fantasticks at the Depot Theatre, and the Emcee in Cabaret at Barrington Stage opposite Krysta Rodriguez. Offstage James works as a professional DEI consultant specializing in anti-sexual harassment policymaking. In 2023 James was appointed an ambassador for Planned Parenthood where they create educational content on transgender identity, sexual health, and reproductive justice. They are perhaps best known for their content on the account @jamesissmiling on Instagram and Tik Tok where they hope to leave the internet a little better than they found it.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.