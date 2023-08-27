Interview: Adam Pascal of ADAM PASCAL AT 54 BELOW

Adam Pascal is a busy guy. He just returned from London where he starred as the villainous Ryuk in a London Palladium concert of the musicalized version of the Japanese manga (comic or graphic novel) Death Note. Now, he's returned to New York for a 4 night run in Broadway's Living Room, 54 Below, in a new concert that will be sure to delight audiences.

I had a chance to catch Adam for a brief interview, as he prepares for these concerts, and chat about all things RENT and what the future has in store.

This article has been edited for length and clarity.

Is Death Note headed for Broadway?

I'm sure. Doesn't everything, right? Yeah. But, ultimately, I think first what they'll probably do is a West End run. I mean that's where they just had this big success and, you know, in the industry, it's no secret that it's much cheaper to mount a new show in the West End than it is on Broadway. Of course (and certainly, from a producer's perspective) I would imagine that is what's first up, on their agenda. You know, I'm only speculating, but that would make the most sense.

So you're still going to be attached to it if it does go to the West End, right?

I certainly hope so.

After seeing you in that costume, I can't imagine anybody else in it. It really did look like you were dressed and made up for a KISS concert.

Yeah, yeah, it was really, really great. I got to live out my teenage KISS fantasies.

Let's talk about your concert. It's unusual because you're doing a run at 54 Below, which doesn't happen a lot. Most performers do a one-off or maybe two nights, if that.

Yeah. I've played 54 a lot over the years, and it's become sort of like my New York home, in a way - in terms of a place to play. I tend to do pretty well there, so they're always very kind to me, and they give me a bunch of nights in a row, and it always seems to go really well. So I feel very grateful that I have this place to play, when I'm back home in New York, and that people continue to come and see me. It feels great and I'm very grateful.

What can audiences expect from this show at 54 below?

When I do my acoustic show, it's a lot of storytelling, and I've got a finite amount of stories. So, I think a lot of people have probably heard a lot of what I'm going to talk about. I talk about how I got involved in the business, and what my path was - I think it's unorthodox and unusual, so I think it makes for for an interesting story. I talk about how I ended up auditioning for RENT and what that was like. I played the audition song and I played some songs from my range, and it starts there. It just sequentially goes through Aida and Cabaret and so on - all of the stuff that I've done. I try and find interesting anecdotes to talk about in between certain songs that have relevance to what it is that I'm playing. I try and keep the evening light. I like to have fun. I like people to laugh - I try and make them laugh and that's generally what my shows are about. It's just me telling it as honestly as I can, things about my life, and then playing these songs people have heard me sing before - they seem to really enjoy it.

I'm curious if you've heard anything about this rumored Chess revival.

You know, not really. Not anything more than anybody else, quite frankly. But I think that there's always talk of a Chess revival because it's a great show. I think people are always trying to figure out a way to do it. It's risky because it's never been successful because it has inherent flaws. Wherever it's done and no matter what seems to be done with that show - it's got a brilliant score - but there's just something about the story that doesn't seem to pull people in the way that one would hope. I hope it happens, whether it's with me or not, because I just love the show and I think people should have the opportunity to hear it and see it on a broader scale than they have in the past. But we'll see. I don't know any more than the layman.

I asked because there's really nobody else in my mind that should play Freddie.

Oh, thank you. I appreciate that. Quite frankly, I don't know if I wanna sing that eight times a week, but I certainly would, if the opportunity arose.

Tell me about your recent experience as a director. A lot of people don't know that you've spread your wings in that direction.

Directing is something that I've been very interested in for a long time, and I had the opportunity this summer when I got off the Pretty Woman tour to direct a production of RENT. It was just everything and more than I could have hoped for. You know, I didn't know what to expect. It was the most rewarding experience that I've had surrounding RENT in quite a number of years. I really got to do everything. It was very much a community theater-type scenario and I was involved in every aspect of it from the lighting and the sets and the costumes and cleaning the stage to setting props, and it was so important for me to do that. I got to experience aspects of making theater that I've never had before, any good director should understand, you know what I mean?

I remember hearing a long time ago, (I don't know if they still do it) that if you wanted to become the manager of a TGI Friday's, you had to work in every position in the restaurant. Not for necessarily an extended period of time, but you had to do every position. So you understood what it was you were managing. And I think that there's incredible value in that concept. And I certainly subscribe to that idea when it comes to theater.

Well, I mean, obviously there are not very many people who know that show in and out as much as you.

That's true and that certainly helped the process. But all of these other aspects of making theater, regardless of the show, were things that I needed to learn and I'm just so grateful that I had this experience because it's going to make the next one so much easier.

Did you have a difficult time kind of coaxing the Roger just to relax, especially with the original sitting there watching every move?

No, actually my Roger was totally relaxed. He was awesome. Roger was fine.

That's great because I can imagine how it could have been the other way. I read a story recently about a guy who had Terrence Mann direct him in Les Miserables and he was playing Javert and he said it was like the mountain coming to Mohammed every day.

I get that. But you know what? Roger was totally relaxed and chill, and we got along great, and he did such a wonderful job. I'm so proud of all of them. I loved my cast. They were amazing and some of the best versions of those characters I've ever seen. I mean, quite frankly, my Maureen was the best Maureen I've ever seen. I just got really, really lucky. It was an incredibly talented group of kids.

Is that something you're looking forward to doing again in the near future?

Oh yeah absolutely, I would love to. I would certainly jump at the chance to direct more productions of RENT. And, of course, obviously other things as well.

In your cabaret, is it just you, or are you accompanied by an MD?

He's not really my musical director. I'm the musical director. Shane Parus is a pianist, and he accompanies me while I'm playing guitar, so I don't always use him. Most of my gigs are actually just me and guitar. The last time I played 54, that's what it was. He and I played together a couple of months ago at Feinstein's in San Francisco, and it went really well, and I just love the sound that he brings to the music. So I decided to have him play with me again at 54 below.

In the past, you've said that you're more of a rock musician than an actor. With all the roles you've done, do you still feel that way?

I think that was maybe an old perspective that I had of myself. When I was younger, I certainly felt that way. But I wouldn't categorize myself that way anymore. I certainly think that the acting portion of my career has way surpassed any rock. Also, I think calling myself a rock musician was and is a little limited. You know what I mean? So I just think of myself as a musician and actor and I think they are of equal importance to me. I've been very fortunate that I've gotten to sort of play in both of those arenas.

Adam, thanks for taking time out to talk to Broadway World. Best of luck with your Cabaret and with all of the projects you've got in your future!

Thank you.

Adam Pascal plays 54 Below for 4 performances only from August 30-September 2 at 7:00 pm nightly. For tickets, visit the 54 Below website HERE.