Interview: Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Patty Smyth Talks Cafe Carlyle Debut

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Grammy- and Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter Patty Smyth makes her highly anticipated Café Carlyle debut with a special five-night engagement from October 20 - 24, 2026. Best known as the dynamic voice behind Scandal and for her acclaimed solo career, Smyth rose to prominence in the 1980s with iconic hits including “Goodbye to You” and “The Warrior,” establishing herself as one of rock music’s most powerful and enduring female voices.

Following her success with Scandal, Smyth expanded her artistic reach with a celebrated solo career that produced the international hit “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough,” her Grammy-nominated duet with Don Henley. Over the course of her career, she has earned recognition from the Grammy Awards, Academy Awards, and American Music Awards, while continuing to captivate audiences with her emotional honesty, commanding stage presence, and distinctive vocal style.

For her Café Carlyle debut, Smyth brings songs from throughout her remarkable career to one of New York’s most intimate and iconic venues. Combining beloved classics, personal storytelling, and the artistry that has defined her career for more than four decades, this limited engagement promises an unforgettable evening with one of contemporary music’s most celebrated performers. We spoke with her about her upcoming show.

How does it feel to be making your Café Carlyle debut?

I’m really excited about playing Cafe Carlyle. it’s a room I know and love. There’s something wonderful about the intimacy of the place. It will be fun to let my hair down.

Who are some of your all-time favorite artists? What have you been listening to lately?

This one’s always tough… Beatles, Stones, James Brown, Prince, Aretha, and Led Zeppelin come to mind first.

Can you tell us a little about how you put together the set list and arrangements for this show? Is there anything you're particularly excited to do?

I think I’ll change it up a little each night. This is where I want each song to be right. I’ll be going a little deeper into album tracks, and I have already gotten some requests. The room lends itself to more interaction with the audience. That’s always fun.

Aside from this show, do you have any other projects you're working on that you'd like to share with us?

I found a couple of people I really want to work with, so I’m planning on going and writing and recording this year.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I’m really excited to be playing for five nights, and every show will be unique. Plus, I can walk to work.

Find Patty Smyth's social media and full tour dates here.

Tickets to see Patty Smyth October 20 to 24 are available here. The run is selling out quickly, so get yours now while they're still available.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 13 Hrs 58 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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