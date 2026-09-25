Interview: Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Patty Smyth Talks Cafe Carlyle Debut
The Grammy- and Oscar-nominated artist, best known as the dynamic lead singer of Scandal and for her celebrated solo career, plays Café Carlyle October 20-24
Grammy- and Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter Patty Smyth makes her highly anticipated Café Carlyle debut with a special five-night engagement from October 20 - 24, 2026. Best known as the dynamic voice behind Scandal and for her acclaimed solo career, Smyth rose to prominence in the 1980s with iconic hits including “Goodbye to You” and “The Warrior,” establishing herself as one of rock music’s most powerful and enduring female voices.
Following her success with Scandal, Smyth expanded her artistic reach with a celebrated solo career that produced the international hit “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough,” her Grammy-nominated duet with Don Henley. Over the course of her career, she has earned recognition from the Grammy Awards, Academy Awards, and American Music Awards, while continuing to captivate audiences with her emotional honesty, commanding stage presence, and distinctive vocal style.
For her Café Carlyle debut, Smyth brings songs from throughout her remarkable career to one of New York’s most intimate and iconic venues. Combining beloved classics, personal storytelling, and the artistry that has defined her career for more than four decades, this limited engagement promises an unforgettable evening with one of contemporary music’s most celebrated performers. We spoke with her about her upcoming show.
How does it feel to be making your Café Carlyle debut?
I’m really excited about playing Cafe Carlyle. it’s a room I know and love. There’s something wonderful about the intimacy of the place. It will be fun to let my hair down.
Who are some of your all-time favorite artists? What have you been listening to lately?
This one’s always tough… Beatles, Stones, James Brown, Prince, Aretha, and Led Zeppelin come to mind first.
Can you tell us a little about how you put together the set list and arrangements for this show? Is there anything you're particularly excited to do?
I think I’ll change it up a little each night. This is where I want each song to be right. I’ll be going a little deeper into album tracks, and I have already gotten some requests. The room lends itself to more interaction with the audience. That’s always fun.
Aside from this show, do you have any other projects you're working on that you'd like to share with us?
I found a couple of people I really want to work with, so I’m planning on going and writing and recording this year.
Is there anything else you'd like to add?
I’m really excited to be playing for five nights, and every show will be unique. Plus, I can walk to work.
Find Patty Smyth's social media and full tour dates here.
Tickets to see Patty Smyth October 20 to 24 are available here. The run is selling out quickly, so get yours now while they're still available.
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