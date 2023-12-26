Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Hotsy Totsy Burlesque To Pay Tribute To Steven Spielberg In January 2024

Hotsy Totsy Burlesque pays tribute to Spielberg with a spectacular show!

Dec. 26, 2023

Hotsy Totsy Burlesque To Pay Tribute To Steven Spielberg In January 2024

It is close encounters of the burlesque kind!

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz present A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to Spielberg at The Slipper Room (167 Orchard Street, NYC) on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Admission: $25 pre-sold reserved seating. For tickets go to: Click Here or  https://bit.ly/HotsySpielberg. Doors 7:00 / Show at 8:00 PM. www.hotsytotsyburlesque.co. The Slipper Room is 21+

The space aliens recently returned to earth to drop off their most recent batch of abductees right here on the roof of the the Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women and house mother Cherry Pitz is trying as best she can to acclimate the returnees to life here on earth, and what better way to assist than through art therapy and the healing of of interpretive dance. 

The evening will be hosted by Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad with special guest host: Andy Ross.

Featuring Rocco Chanel, Bimini Cricket, Rosie Tulips, Bitsy Brûlée, Dutch Baby, Fem Appeal, Gogo: Esme, Kitten: Desiree De Sade

This is the company's first time paying tribute to an American film legend who has shaped our culture for generations, the one and only Steven Spielberg. He has brought us films like Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark,The Color Purple, Empire of the Sun, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, Gremlins, Amistad, West Side Story, The Fablemans and so much more! It is finally time to honor this great man with spinning tassels and flying underpants. 


