Haley Swindal's TO NEW YORK, WITH LOVE to Premiere as Part of RADIO FREE BIRDLAND

Birdland will present the all new concert event from Broadway perennial Haley Swindal, To New York, With Love, filmed as part of the "Radio Free Birdland" series. This one-night-only virtual event, presented in association with BroadwayWorld.com, will stream next Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET with all proceeds benefitting The Actors Fund.

Tickets can be reserved HERE.

"This show is my love letter to New York and a tribute to everyone who lives here," Ms. Swindal explained. "It is an expression of my gratitude, of my sorrow, and - above all else - my hope for a brighter tomorrow. The theatrical community here has become my family, and no one has been more steadfast in our time of need than The Actors Fund. It is my honor and privilege to have this chance to contribute to the cause."

In a world in need of healing and hope, kick off 2021 with this entertaining and inspiring concert event that will remind you of your favorite New York memories, and allow you to imagine returning to the "city that never sleeps" as soon as we all are able. Directed by award-winning director Will Nunziata, with musical direction and arrangements by Scott Cady, Haley reinvents classics both old and new including, "New York State of Mind," "Happy Days Are Here Again," "To Make You Feel My Love," "It Had to Be You," "Moon River," and many more, including an original song written by Swindal herself.

Broadway powerhouse Haley Swindal most recently played Mama Morton in Broadway's Chicago. She has also appeared on Broadway in Jekyll and Hyde, on tour with White Christmas and Jesus Christ Superstar, and at Lincoln Center in The Secret Garden. Ms. Swindal has performed in concert at Carnegie Hall alongside the great standards vocalist Steve Tyrell, acclaimed Irish tenor Ronan Tynan, and under the baton of Steven Reineke with the New York Pops Orchestra. She won a New York Emmy for her appearance on "Kids On Deck" and recently finished filming the live-action film remake of Anastasia, in which she played Tsarina Romanov opposite Brandon Routh. Off-Broadway credits include Sistas, This One's for the Girls, and Out of this World. Haley's one-woman show, Sing Happy, sold out Feinstein's / 54 Below for two engagements and received rave reviews. For more, please follow Haley on Instagram at @haleyswindal.