Goo Goo Dolls Release Let Love In 20th Anniversary Edition, Launch U.S. Tour

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The Goo Goo Dolls have released LET LOVE IN (20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION) through Warner Records and launched a U.S. tour in support of the reissue, with the trek beginning today.

The 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition of the Goo Goo Dolls' album LET LOVE IN is out now via Warner Records. This 21-track limited edition release features the original album and 10 'Live and Intimate' recordings from a special session captured at Capitol Studios. Originally released in 2006, LET LOVE IN peaked at #9 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold in 2019 by RIAA. In conjunction, the band has premiered a HD remastered version of their 'Let Love In' music video.

The 20th Anniversary LP is pressed on red eye vinyl and includes a 12 page lyric booklet but does not include the Live and Intimate session. Tracklist for the 2 x CD as well as the digital album can be found below.

Most recently, Goo Goo Dolls debuted the official music video for their track 'Ocean,' which appeared on the band's 2025 SUMMER ANTHEM EP. Consisting of 7 tracks, SUMMER ANTHEM is a precise, hard-hitting project, featuring the type of vivid lyricism that's led the band to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.

On the heels of going viral, the band's Diamond-certified hit 'Iris' is experiencing a massive boom with the 'Mom/Dad, what were you like in the 90s?' trend, which has accumulated over 10 billion views and counting. Sparked by Drew Barrymore's Instagram post on February 24, this trend has exploded and now features contributions from key celebrities such as Will Smith, Serena Williams, Dwayne Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Sharon Stone, John Stamos, Backstreet Boys, Brooke Shields, Halle Berry, Usher, Jessica Alba, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O'Neal, Anne Hathaway, Aerosmith, SZA and many more.

The 4x GRAMMY-nominated track has garnered over 6 billion streams to date worldwide, amassing over 1 billion streams in 2025 alone. Originally released in 1998, 'Iris' continues to reach new audiences around the world and recently received a new version by SZA in addition to being covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers and sombr yet again proving the timelessness and staying power of Goo Goo Dolls' illustrious catalog. Most recently, the track was nominated for 'Best Throwback Song' at the American Music Awards.

Additionally, the band will take their live show back on the road this summer with an extensive run of U.S. tour dates with Neon Trees. Kicking off today, the tour includes performances at Minneapolis' Mystic Lake Amphitheater, Richmond's Allianz Amphitheatre at Riverfront, Milwaukee's BMO Pavilion, Cincinnati's Rose Music Center at The Heights, Pittsburgh's The Pavilion at Star Lake, Charleston's Credit One Stadium and more.

Tickets and information for all tour dates can be found at www.googoodolls.com.

Fans can also watch the band perform 'Stay With You' and 'Iris' as part of CNN's 'Fourth in America' special as well as 'Slide' as part of CBS' 'The Great American Block Party 250' here and here, respectively.

Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered 4x GRAMMY-nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 15 #1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for 'Most Top 10 Singles.'

Thus far, A BOY NAMED GOO (1995) has gone 2x Certified Platinum, DIZZY UP THE GIRL (1998) 5x Certified Platinum and GUTTERFLOWER (2002) and LET LOVE IN (2006) are both Certified Gold. In addition, SOMETHING FOR THE REST OF US (2010) and MAGNETIC (2013) bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200.

LET LOVE IN (20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION) TRACKLIST (CD + DIGITAL)

Stay With You Let Love In Feel The Silence Better Days Without You Here Listen Give A Little Bit Can't Let It Go We'll Be Here (When You're Gone) Strange Love Become Stay with You (Live and Intimate) Let Love In (Live and Intimate) Feel the Silence (Live and Intimate) Better Days (Live and Intimate) Without You Here (Live and Intimate) Listen (Live and Intimate) Can't Let It Go (Live and Intimate) We'll Be Here (When You're Gone) [Live and Intimate] Strange Love (Live and Intimate) Become (Live and Intimate)

GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE

July 24, 2026 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort*

July 26, 2026 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

July 27, 2026 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

July 29, 2026 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain Center Arena*

July 30, 2026 - Billings, MT - MetraPark*

August 1, 2026 - Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena at The Monument*

August 3, 2026 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center*

August 4, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

August 6, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion*

August 8, 2026 - Davenport, IA - Mississippi Valley Fair*

August 9, 2026 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena*

August 11, 2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater*

August 12, 2026 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights*

August 14, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*

August 18, 2026 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater*

August 19, 2026 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheatre*

August 21, 2026 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater*

August 24, 2026 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

August 25, 2026 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live*

August 27, 2026 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater*

August 29, 2026 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium*

August 30, 2026 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park*

September 1, 2026 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheatre at Riverfront*

September 3, 2026 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union*

September 5, 2026 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

September 6, 2026 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*

September 18, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026

September 20, 2026 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea.Hear.Now Festival

September 26, 2026 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling 2026

*w/ support from Neon Trees

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