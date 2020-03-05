Full Bodied Sound Presents B SIDE DISNEY Cabaret

Full Bodied Sound is putting on a cabaret called B Side Disney!

This Limited Engagement cabaret brings together some of Broadway's newest and most exciting singers to transport you back to your nostalgic days of Disney magic!

Produced and Presented by Full Bodied Sound, the concert features the voices of Broadway's Jamari Johnson Williams (Ain't Too Proud), Cassie Nadeau (Truffles, Cirquelesque), Lindsay Lavin (RENT), Eddie Varley (Little Shop of Horrors), and Christopher Kyle (Cirquelesque).

They will be joined by Joel Gonzalez (Piano), Kevin Hailey (Bass), Kolja Gjoni (Drums), and Andrija Gavrilovic (Horns).

The show takes place at the The Duplex Cabaret and Piano Bar in the Upstairs Theater.

Tickets:

$25 online

$30 at the door



Tickets: https://www.fullbodiedsound.com/bsidedisney



For more information visit www.fullbodiedsound.com.





