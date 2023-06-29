Finalists Announced For The 2023 WRITE OUT LOUD CONTEST

The Write Out Loud team – Taylor Louderman (Tony nominee, Mean Girls), Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer (Pitch In), Sarah Glugatch, Josh Collopy-- have announced the finalists of the fifth annual Write Out Loud Contest: Jena Banes, Karissa Bone, Sophie Boyce, Kaylee Ellis, Bella Faye, Fred Feeney, Adam Gloc, Yael Karoly, Leilani Patao, Alyssa Payne, Kaia Rubin, Spencer Stanley, Alyanna Sy, Mikaela Sy.

These talented writers will join 2023 Winners Callum Shannon, Veronica Mansour and abs wilson; Kat O'Sullivan, Delaney Guyer, and Kenny Youch in concert at 54 BELOW on Monday, September 25th at 7:00 PM. Full cast to be announced!

“WRITE OUT LOUD: From Contest to Concert VOLUME 5” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 26, 2023 at 7:00PM. Tickets and information are available at Click Here

WRITE OUT LOUD: The Write Out Loud contest is an annual celebration of new musical theatre writers sponsored by the Write Out Loud Project, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Past winners include India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Natalie Myrick, Alexander Sage Oyen, Matt Pena, Kat Siciliano, Emmet Smith, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54,/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, “54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs.”