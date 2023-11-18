Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Eighteen - The Tidal Wave

The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude

Day Eighteen: The Tidal Wave - Jonathan Hoover

The viral internet star. It’s a thing. It’s the new thing. And a lot of people want it. There are those who crack the code but most of them will tell you that there isn’t a system - just a lot of hard work, hope, and luck. That’s the way it went down for Jonathan Hoover.



Jonathan Hoover is an actor and a gay man. Those two things don’t always go hand in hand, but they do, often enough. However, when they do go hand in hand, they don’t need to be mentioned together. In the case of Jonathan Hoover, though, they did. They get mentioned together because, as an actor who has studied musical theater, Jonathan Hoover has the talent to back up any social media skits he might care to create. And, as a gay man, Jonathan Hoover has an (almost requisite) obsession with Patti LuPone. So when Jonathan Hoover took his talent and applied it to his obsession, he struck lightning. One viral video led to another, which led to another, and that led to another, and before too long people high and low, near and far, humble and celebrated had heard of INAPPROPRIATE PATTI. Jonathan’s video impressions of the Tony Award winner and icon had made him something of a star online. And then it made him a television actor, as a role was created FOR him BY Ryan Murphy… on American Horror Story… opposite Patti LuPone. Jonathan Hoover had cracked the code

A piano bar employee, Jonathan found himself with many opportunities to practice club singing, in impromptu numbers for the patrons of Don’t Tell Mama, and then he ended up as a guest in a Robbie Rozelle show, and, after that, a Mauricio Martinez show, and eventually the time came for Jonathan Hoover to put his talent to the test. A show was announced. A show was written. A show was rehearsed. Came the evening that the show would be performed and Jonathan Hoover found himself standing center stage at 54 Below, his hands covering his tear-stained face, as a standing-room-only crowd (that featured celebrities whom he had never met) gave him ovation after ovation after ovation, which he (and Inappropriate Patti) earned and deserved for the feats of storytelling produced on that night. With his deep well of talent, the training essential to handle that kind of talent, a well-crafted script, and the one-two punch of honesty and authenticity, Jonathan Hoover stepped up to the mic, took a breath, plowed full-steam ahead, and stepped off the stage, again, having produced and performed a PERFECT DEBUT SHOW IN 2023. This is his turn, it is his time, and it is our pleasure. Jonathan Hoover is a most appropriate addition to the cabaret stages of New York and the world.

Read a Broadway World Cabaret review of Jonathan Hoover HERE.

Jonathan is currently touring with the National company of the Broadway musical MRS. DOUBTFIRE.

Jonathan’s pronouns are he/him/his.

