Drama Book Shop Staff to Present DRAMA @ MAMA: GRAVEYARD SHIFTS - A Spooky Night of Musical Performances

Join in for an evening of thrilling songs from Beetlejuice, Wicked, and more.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

After a brief hiatus, Drama @ Mama is back! The staff of the Drama Book Shop is back to ring in spooky season! Sink your teeth into thrillifying performances from Beetlejuice, Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors, The Addams Family and more! Audience member Dracula calls it "High Stakes Entertainment." No boos here, just lots of 'booze' to quench your thirst for humor. Ghosts, goblins, and scary songs abound so come on out and 'count' on us for a fangtastic time!

Drama @ Mama: Graveyard Shifts will include performances from Max Bahneman, Aaron Clark Burstein, Chelsea Carll, TJ D'Angelo, Dylan Glick, Ashley Nicole Martin, Nora Brigid Monahan, Xavier Moses, and David Rigano and will feature accompaniment by Paul Rigano and Alexander Sage Oyen.

$10.00 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person

CASH ONLY

Food Menu Available

Seating from 8:15pm

Approximate running time: 65 minutes

Click Here




