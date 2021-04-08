Drag Icon JACKIE BEAT: DONT SPEAK Now On Demand

Social media, the news, annoying friends... It can leave a person wanting to scream "Shut the eff up!" Legendary drag entertainer Jackie Beat, ever the lady, simply holds a well-manicured finger to her overdrawn lips and quietly begs, DON'T SPEAK. So zip your lips and join the legendary drag icon for a romp through ten tantalizing brand-spanking-new song parodies that will leave you speechless. DON'T SPEAK includes songs about the joys of "going commando," double penetration, back fat, Lady Bunny, regrettable fashion faux pas, necrophilia, dealing with overly chatty hook-ups, and even a musical tutorial on how to take a proper photo. And a handful of Jackie's friends -- including Alaska, Bianca Del Rio, Deven Green, Heklina, Honey Davenport, Jimmy James, Latrice Royale, Margaret Cho, Nadya Ginsburg, Nina West, Ross Mathews, Sherry Vine, Veronika Elektronika, and Willam -- join in to share video messages revealing whom they wish would kindly STFU!

Jackie Beat: DON'T SPEAK is available to watch through April 25 on Stellar. Tickets are $20 per device, available www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

Award-winning drag darling Jackie Beat has been wowing unsuspecting audiences since 1989. She has toured with Roseanne Barr -- as the comic legend's opening act -- including a 7-week run at The New York New York in Las Vegas; written for TV (Fashion Police, Hello Ross, Hype! and others) and collaborated on special material with the like of Roseanne, Rosie O'Donnell and Jennifer Coolidge; appeared in countless TV shows (Sex and the City), movies (Grief, Wigstock The Movie, Flawless, Adam & Steve) and Off-Broadway hits (Valley of the Dolls, Tell-Tale!). She has been named Best Drag Queen by New York Press and Best Live Performance by HX Magazine. Jackie is also a columnist, lead singer for the electro-rock band Dirty Sanchez, and the subject of the documentary film My Name is Jackie Beat including commentary from Joan Rivers, Margaret Cho, and Roseanne.