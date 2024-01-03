Don't Tell Mama to Present THE MUSIC OF ALAN MENKEN in February

Enjoy a night of music by legendary composer Alan Menken, including songs from classic Disney movies, Broadway musicals and live action remakes.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Don't Tell Mama to Present THE MUSIC OF ALAN MENKEN in February

Don't Tell Mama will present The Music of Alan Menken on Friday, February 2 at 7pm. Doors open 6:15pm. Enjoy a night of music by legendary composer Alan Menken, including songs from classic Disney movies, Broadway musicals and live action remakes. From Little Shop of Horrors to Little Mermaid, have an "Enchanted" night at Don't Tell Mama. Produced and directed by Julie Biancheri with music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring:

  • Julie Biancheri (Bachelorette Duets, 54 Sings 2000s TV Top Bops, 54 Sings AJR)

  • Alec Ludacka (54 Sings Bandstand, Kinky Boots, The Drowsy Chaperone)

  • Austin Sidito

  • Aly Marie Mazzie (54 Sings Bandstand, 54 Sings Galavant, 54 Sings AJR)

  • Anthony Cangiamia (54 Sings Bandstand, Thank You, Mr. Sondheim)

  • Flynn Byun (Miss Saigon, 54 Sings Bandstand, 54 Sings Allegiance)

  • Joshua Turchin (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 13: The Musical (Netflix), Schmigadoon)

  • Justin Abarca (That's My Song, The Magical Journey of Arlekina, Bachelorette Duets)

  • JQ Hennessy (TikTik Star, 54 Sings Galavant, 54 Scores a Touchdown)

  • Kiana Douglas (Once on this Island)

  • Liberty Ashe (54 Sings AJR)

  • Vicente Russo (54 Sings Bandstand, 54 Sings Galavant)

The Music of Alan Menken will play at Don't Tell Mama on Friday, February 2 at 7pm. $20 Cover + $20 Minimum (Must Include 2 Drinks) CASH ONLY. Food Menu Available.

Reserve your tickets Click Here.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th St, NYC 10036. For tickets and more information visit www.donttellmamanyc.com.




