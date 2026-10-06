 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below

The evening also featured the PopsEd Alumni Ensemble.

By:

Just last night, Grammy and Tony-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox (Broadway’s Titanique, The Wiz, Aida) headlined the annual New York Pops Underground cabaret performance at 54 Below. 

The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble, which features young musicians who have previously participated in the orchestra’s Kids on Stage program, also performed as part of the evening. Kids on Stage is a youth mentorship program that provides students from all five boroughs access to the professional performance process including a comprehensive rehearsal period, and performance with the orchestra on the Carnegie Hall stage.

Proceeds from The New York Pops Underground cabaret fundraiser support the orchestra’s PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Since 1991, PopsEd has impacted over 100,000 New York City students. 

The New York Pops’ 2026-27 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall includes 007: James Bond Forever with Lena Hall on October 23, 2026; One Night Only: An Evening with Denée Benton and Jordan Donica on November 20, 2026; Sleigh Bells Ring with Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez on December 18 and 19, 2026; Introducing…Jimmie Harrod and Marisha Wallace on February 5, 2027; and John Williams and Steven Spielberg: Movie Magic on March 5, 2027 in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 1 of 28


The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble: Brian Worsdale, Director, Kids on Stage, with Sean M., Alto Sax, Nicolette S., Tenor Sax, Dean S., Baritone Sax, Corrado S., Trumpet, Leon M., Trumpet , Gabriel R., Trombone, Barnaby D., Piano , Stephen S., Bass , Sebastian D., Drums, Ellington C., Drums

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 2 of 28


The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble: Brian Worsdale, Director, Kids on Stage, with Sean M., Alto Sax, Nicolette S., Tenor Sax, Dean S., Baritone Sax, Corrado S., Trumpet, Leon M., Trumpet , Gabriel R., Trombone, Barnaby D., Piano , Stephen S., Bass , Sebastian D., Drums, Ellington C., Drums

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 3 of 28


The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble: Brian Worsdale, Director, Kids on Stage, with Sean M., Alto Sax, Nicolette S., Tenor Sax, Dean S., Baritone Sax, Corrado S., Trumpet, Leon M., Trumpet , Gabriel R., Trombone, Barnaby D., Piano , Stephen S., Bass , Sebastian D., Drums, Ellington C., Drums

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 4 of 28


Steven Reineke

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 5 of 28


The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble: Brian Worsdale, Director, Kids on Stage, with Sean M., Alto Sax, Nicolette S., Tenor Sax, Dean S., Baritone Sax, Corrado S., Trumpet, Leon M., Trumpet , Gabriel R., Trombone, Barnaby D., Piano , Stephen S., Bass , Sebastian D., Drums, Ellington C., Drums

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 6 of 28


Quadair Dunn (Student Speaker) and. Steven Reineke

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 7 of 28


Quadair Dunn

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 8 of 28

Quadair Dunn

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 9 of 28


Brian Nask (Musical Director)

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 10 of 28

Robbie Gordy

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 11 of 28


Kristina Leopold and Sara Gallo

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 12 of 28


Deborah Cox

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 13 of 28


Deborah Cox

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 14 of 28


Deborah Cox

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 15 of 28

Deborah Cox

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 16 of 28

Deborah Cox

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 17 of 28

Deborah CoxPhotos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 18 of 28

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 19 of 28


Deborah Cox

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 20 of 28


Deborah Cox

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 21 of 28


Deborah Cox

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 22 of 28


Deborah Cox

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 23 of 28


Deborah Cox

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 24 of 28


Deborah Cox

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 25 of 28


Deborah Cox

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 26 of 28


Deborah Cox

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 27 of 28


Sara Gallo and Kristina Leopold

Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below — photo 28 of 28


Cabaret Shows
Songs From My Childhood in Cabaret Songs From My Childhood
The Green Room 42 (10/22-10/22)
Torch Song Soliloquy in Cabaret Torch Song Soliloquy
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/07-10/07) PHOTOS VIDEOS
The 37th New York Cabaret Convention in Cabaret The 37th New York Cabaret Convention
Jazz AT Lincoln Center's Rose Theater (10/13-10/15) PHOTOS
The Beat Goes On in Cabaret The Beat Goes On
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08)
LINEUP ANNOUNCED: Habibi Festival 2026 in Cabaret LINEUP ANNOUNCED: Habibi Festival 2026
Joe's Pub (10/11-10/11)
View All Shows Add a Show

Cabaret venues in New York City


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Recommended For You