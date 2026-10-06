Photos: Deborah Cox Headlines NY POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below
The evening also featured the PopsEd Alumni Ensemble.
Just last night, Grammy and Tony-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox (Broadway’s Titanique, The Wiz, Aida) headlined the annual New York Pops Underground cabaret performance at 54 Below.
The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble, which features young musicians who have previously participated in the orchestra’s Kids on Stage program, also performed as part of the evening. Kids on Stage is a youth mentorship program that provides students from all five boroughs access to the professional performance process including a comprehensive rehearsal period, and performance with the orchestra on the Carnegie Hall stage.
Proceeds from The New York Pops Underground cabaret fundraiser support the orchestra’s PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Since 1991, PopsEd has impacted over 100,000 New York City students.
The New York Pops’ 2026-27 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall includes 007: James Bond Forever with Lena Hall on October 23, 2026; One Night Only: An Evening with Denée Benton and Jordan Donica on November 20, 2026; Sleigh Bells Ring with Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez on December 18 and 19, 2026; Introducing…Jimmie Harrod and Marisha Wallace on February 5, 2027; and John Williams and Steven Spielberg: Movie Magic on March 5, 2027 in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble: Brian Worsdale, Director, Kids on Stage, with Sean M., Alto Sax, Nicolette S., Tenor Sax, Dean S., Baritone Sax, Corrado S., Trumpet, Leon M., Trumpet , Gabriel R., Trombone, Barnaby D., Piano , Stephen S., Bass , Sebastian D., Drums, Ellington C., Drums
The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble: Brian Worsdale, Director, Kids on Stage, with Sean M., Alto Sax, Nicolette S., Tenor Sax, Dean S., Baritone Sax, Corrado S., Trumpet, Leon M., Trumpet , Gabriel R., Trombone, Barnaby D., Piano , Stephen S., Bass , Sebastian D., Drums, Ellington C., Drums
The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble: Brian Worsdale, Director, Kids on Stage, with Sean M., Alto Sax, Nicolette S., Tenor Sax, Dean S., Baritone Sax, Corrado S., Trumpet, Leon M., Trumpet , Gabriel R., Trombone, Barnaby D., Piano , Stephen S., Bass , Sebastian D., Drums, Ellington C., Drums
The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble: Brian Worsdale, Director, Kids on Stage, with Sean M., Alto Sax, Nicolette S., Tenor Sax, Dean S., Baritone Sax, Corrado S., Trumpet, Leon M., Trumpet , Gabriel R., Trombone, Barnaby D., Piano , Stephen S., Bass , Sebastian D., Drums, Ellington C., Drums
Quadair Dunn (Student Speaker) and. Steven Reineke
Quadair Dunn
Quadair Dunn
Brian Nask (Musical Director)
Robbie Gordy
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