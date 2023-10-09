Composer Randy Edelman to Perform A GHOSTLY AFFAIR at The Cutting Room This Month

"Light thinks it travels faster than anything, but it is wrong. No matter how fast light travels, it finds the darkness has always got there first, and is waiting for it"....Terry Pratchett

There are nights so dark that the dawn is merely distance beyond imagination. Fear is for the cold gray winter that approaches when the dire wolves grow gaunt and hungry and barriers between our world and that of the supernatural merge. The only light burns from a candle inside an aberrant jack-o-lantern symbolizing the light in the darkness of life .....when you light a candle, you also cast a shadow....

Journey into the darkness to the edge of the light with Composer Randy Edelman as he turns his music to the minor keys and the uneasy tritone of dissonance and eerie, low droned textures.....and then "rise" with him amidst his soundtracks, songs and stories and celebrate the illuminating facets of his career, past, present and future....

The iconic Cutting Room located at 44 East 32nd Street in New York City with hosts Steve Walter and Chris North scarily presents Composer Randy Edelman in "A Ghostly Affair" on Friday October 27, 2023 @9:00 PM. You are invited to dress in costume for Halloween....

Only what is mysterious, undiscovered, and unveiled attract us; only what is hidden radiates magic that promises untold possibilities....embrace the paradox and enjoy a delicious ambiguity with Randy Edelman's "Ghostly Affairs"...

Multi-award winning music aristocracy, serialist Randy Edelman has been thrilling sold-out jam packed audiences in New York, Boston and London for the last couple of years with his beautiful ballads covered by legendary artists. Some include Barry Manilow (A Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (Isn't It A Shame), The Carpenters (You), Dionne Warwick (The Laughter and the Tears), Olivia, Newton-John (If Love is Real), Nelly (My Place), Blood, Sweat and Tears (Blue Street), and so many others.

Responsible for composing over 100 Hollywood motion pictures and television scores, Randy moves the congregation through a full monty of emotions from laughter and joy to surprise, anticipation and tears with his passionate stories and soundtrack medleys. With his compelling musicality, the unbelievable depth of his talent he captivates, mesmerizes and entrances his audiences with his pianism. He eloquently plays songs from his movies. Last of the Mohicans, My Cousin Vinny, The Bruce Lee Story, Dragonheart, Ghostbusters ll, While You Were Sleeping, Gettysburg, Kindergarten Cop, The Mask, the theme from the hit series MacGyver, and an endless array of others.

Stand by for his most recent upcoming film scores that include Dutch director Ate De Jong's Nashville saga "Heart Strings', the holiday caper "Athena Saves Christmas", the exorcism horror themed "The Possession of Anne", and the documentary "Too Hot to Handle."

"The Best Solo Performance of the Year"....Rock NYC

"He is unabashedly everything!"...Broadway World

"You get a barrage of talent that escapes and defines all rules.".....The Hype Magazine

