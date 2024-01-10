Composer Randy Edelman Presents 2nd Annual SAINT PATRICK'S DAY MASSACRE AT CHELSEA TABLE AND STAGE at Chelsea Table & Stage

Composer Randy Edelman is celebrating his 2nd Annual Saint Patrick's Day Massacre at Chelsea Table and Stage (152 West 26th Street inside the Hilton Hotel) on Saturday March 16, 2024 @ 9:30PM.

More than just the end of a picturesque snowy landscape, and a season of quiet magic, introspection, and reflection, the close of winter invites a transformation of nature in the foggy clouds of a lingering breath, streaky, pink sunset, and cold nights pierced with stars.. It gives us the silence that we need to listen and the gray that allows us to see our own colors giving birth to a verdant future beyond imagination.

It's hard not to love Saint Patrick's day as the green is a welcomed change from the gray dreariness of a long cold winter. With mischievous Leprechauns holding on to the rainbows end and a promise of a pot of gold and the four leaf clover, Composer Randy Edelman holds the key to the luck of the Irish and the promise of Spring. Join Randy for a festive evening and an emotional voyage of song and story and an intimate behind the scenes glance at the maestro's ever-changing career through his music.

Continuing a two-year residency at the hottest nightspot in Manhattan, multi-award winning, world renowned singer, songwriter, pianist and composer will perform excerpts from some of his over 100 film and television soundtracks (My Cousin Vinny, Ghostbusters ll, The Bruce Lee Story, Gettysburg, Billy Madison, Beethoven, While You Were Sleeping, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, MacGyver, Last of the Mohicans and so much more). He will also showcase his own hits and songs that have been covered by some of the most prestigious artists of all time including his "A Weekend in New England" recorded by Barry Manilow.

Often it seems as though Randy needs a spare heart to convey all of the passion and sensitivity within his lyrics and music. His vulnerability is a trademark of his being truly alive and the fabric of what keeps the dream going forward for a more caring and humane world. When sensitivity, perception and romance meet, it creates a colorful world and a breathtaking journey. Randy knocks on silence and is answered by his music....."If personality is an unbroken series of gestures, then there is something gorgeous about him".... F Scott Fitzgerald. By the nights end you will know Randy Edelman...and you will love him .....

The official website for Randy Edelman may be found at https://www.randyedelman.com