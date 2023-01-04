Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cicily Daniels, Tamar Greene, And Ben Roseberry Tell Brett Macias's TALL TALE OF EL MEXICANO BLANCO, January 30

Mexican-American composer Brett Macias tells Tall Tales of El Mexicano Blanco at The Green Room 42 on January 30th at 7pm. The event can be attended in-person or online.

Brett will be bringing his eclectic style of music to the stage with all new music from several new musicals in development.

Joining him will be his real and chosen family: including his wife, Cicily Daniels (Once on This Island, Disney's The Little Mermaid), Lillian Andrea De León (In the Heights), Tamar Greene (Hamilton, The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess National Tour), Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland National Tour, The Addams Family National Tour), Ben Roseberry (The Lion King, RENT National Tour), and soon to be parents Matthew Schatz (Heathers) and Kelsey Stalter (Gypsy).

Music directed and Keys by Jason Liebson (KPOP) and a MUSE and Maestra-centric band. Featuring Jesse-Ray Leich on Drums, Storm Thomas on Percussion, Joseph Wallace on Bass, and Matt Wong on Guitar.

Featuring lyrics by Maria Alexandria Beech, Geri Brown, Cicily Daniels, Brett Macias, Ben Roseberry, and Fred Sauter.

Tickets can be purchased for both in-person and online viewing here.

Brett Macias has composed music for The New Group (daddy!), Repertory Theater of Saint Louis, City Center Encores! (NYC), the St. Louis Gateway Men's Chorus, Webster University, Stephens College, the Cockeyed Optimists, Prospect Theater Company, and Masterworks' Off-Broadway Production of THE GLASS MENAGERIE. Brett wrote the music for the musicals: FISHING THE MOON, THE LAVATORY, and BENEATH THE SURFACE. TUESDAY (written with Caroline Murphy), credits include: New Horizons Music Festival, Musical Theater Factory, and Coastal Carolina University. He and Caroline Murphy were featured in American Theater Magazine as a writing team to watch. Concerts: Lincoln Center, Vitello's, and The Cutting Room. He is currently working on N.B.C., MARSHA P., AND ME with spoken word artist Geri Brown, CRAFT SHOW with Fred Sauter, and an untitled musical about New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina with Alexandria Beech. He is also an orchestrator, musical director, arranger, and recently became a certified success coach working with artists to find their most creative selves and succeed through their own values. This untitled musical was a selection by the Grand Jury for the New York Musical Festival Next Link Project, Musical Theater Factory, The PiTCH at Fingerlakes Musical Theater Festival, ASCAP Grow a Show, and Yale Institute for Musical Theatre.

He holds a CPCC (Certified Professional Co-Active Coach) and an ACC (Associate Certified Coach). brettmacias.com




