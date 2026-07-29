Christiane Noll, Ben Jones, and Luba Mason Will Lead JEKYLL & HYDE: IN CONCERT! at 54 Below

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Jekyll & Hyde: In Concert! will come to 54 Below on September 5, 2026, celebrating Frank Wildhorn's beloved cult musical in a one-night-only concert event.

Produced, directed, and hosted by longtime concert producer Scott Siegel, the evening will pay tribute to the Broadway musical that inspired one of theater's most devoted fan communities, affectionately known as "The Jekkies." Premiering on Broadway in 1997, Jekyll & Hyde ran for four years, helped establish Robert Cuccioli as a Broadway leading man, and launched Linda Eder's acclaimed concert career.

The concert will showcase Wildhorn's score and lyrics by Wildhorn, Steve Cuden, and Leslie Bricusse, featuring fan-favorite songs including "This Is the Moment," "Someone Like You," "Once Upon a Dream," and "A New Life."

Joining original Jekyll & Hyde star and Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll will be Broadway performers Luba Mason, whose credits include Jekyll & Hyde, Girl from the North Country, and Chicago, along with musical theater, opera, and symphony concert performer Ben Jones.

Siegel, who has produced more than 600 concert events worldwide, previously brought The Scarlet Pimpernel: In Concert to 54 Below. He has also produced, directed, and written numerous productions for Michael Feinstein.

Jekyll & Hyde features music by Frank Wildhorn, with the stage work conceived by Steve Cuden and Wildhorn, a book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg, and concert arrangements by Jason Howland.

Casting and performers are subject to change.

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