Chilina Kennedy, Matthew Mucha, And More to Join BETWEEN BROADWAY VARIETY HOUR

A new Broadway-inspired, laugh out loud, entertainment extravaganza!

The Between Broadway Variety Hour is found at the intersection of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Kelly Clarkson Show, and the Carol Burnett Show. Starting between the end of Broadway matinees and ending before Broadway evening performances, in the heart of the theater district, Between Broadway lets you laugh your way through dinner and easily make a 1 show day into a 2 or even 3 show day. Featuring performers from past, current, and future Broadway and Off Broadway shows, along with some fun surprises, Between Broadway is a great way to spend your early Saturday evening!

Created by the same team as Just Between the All of Us, a new semi-scripted, semi-improvised musical, creators Sarah Ziegler Blair and David Christensen are excited to bring these pieces to life. Host Sarah Ziegler Blair said, "I am beyond pumped to host the "Between Broadway Variety Hour" a cross between cabaret and talk show, a fun romp between matinee and evening, and conveniently located between 8th and 9th!"

"We wanted to invite audiences to an intimate discussion with some of their theater favorites - and have some fun, games, and engaging performances along the way", says producer Bill DeSimone.

Chilina Kennedy ('Beautiful', 'Paradise Square') will be performing a number from her new musical Wild About You - written with Eric Holmes ('The Good Fight') and music directed by Daniel Edmonds ('Shucked', 'Paradise Square'), which will have its world premiere concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane this March and whose World Premiere Recording is available now at broadwayrecords.com and wildaboutyoumusical.com.

Matthew Mucha recently made his Broadway debut as swing and understudy for Young Rabbi in the new Barry Manilow musical Harmony playing at the Ethel Barrymore theater through February 4th.

Meet your host: Sarah Ziegler Blair

Sarah is a proud product of Boston Conservatory (Masters), Hamilton College (BA), and Clinton, NY (cows), Sarah is the co-creator of the Tweens 'n Teens Songbook, as well as her original musical The Brontës which recently had its debut in London. Most notably, Sarah is co-creator of Just Between the All of Us, the semi-scripted, semi-improvised musical that's most definitely almost absolutely certainly coming to New York, like, really really soon.

Sarah is a veteran host on the NY cabaret scene, and her quick wit will bring out the best in her guests (and her audience!). She's ready to be your guide through the "Between Broadway Variety Hour," so brace yourself for a fun evening celebrating all things "Broadway!"

Meet her musical sidekick: Eli Schildkraut

Eli is an NYC-based music director, pianist, orchestrator, and copyist. Previous credits include Disney's Aladdin (Keyboard 2 Sub), A.R.T.'s Evita (Rehearsal Pianist), and Ars Nova's Oratorio for Living Things (Music Assistant). Eli is thrilled to be a part of this team bringing a new type of talk show to the theatre community! Get ready for this maestro to be the Robin to Sarah's Batman and tickle both the keys and your funny bones at Between Broadway Variety Hour!

The Between Broadway Variety Hour team is thrilled to present the lineup for the opening show on January 20th:

Chilina is currently starring as "Cindy" in A Sign of the Times at New World Stages (York Theater Company). She most recently played "Billie Jean King" in the play Love All by Anna Deavere Smith at the La Jolla Playhouse. Other credits: "Annie O'Brien" in the new Broadway musical Paradise Square, "Elle" in the one woman play The Human Voice (filmed for Toronto OIC), "Dina" in the International Tour of The Band's Visit opposite Sasson Gabay (Toronto Theatre Critics' Award). Chilina was Broadway's longest running "Carole King" in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical with over 1200 performances and she played "Mary Magdalene" in Des McAnuff's Jesus Christ Superstar. Off-Broadway: "Binky" in Stephen Trask and Peter Yanowitz's This Ain't No Disco (Atlantic Theater Company). 1st National Tour: "Sophie" in Mamma Mia!. Film/TV: The 2015 Kennedy Center Honors (as Carole King), With Me (BravoFact, NY Shorts and Whistler Film Festivals). Selected Regional: "Pheobe" in A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder (CT and San Diego Critics' Circle Nominations), "Evangeline" in Evangeline (original production and album), "Philia" in Des McAnuff's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Toronto/Mirvish), Ross Petty's Pantomime The Little Mermaid (Toronto Theatre Critics' Award), three seasons at the Stratford Festival, three seasons at the Shaw Festival and The Lord of the Rings (World Premiere Mirvish/Toronto). Chilina is the composer of a new musical Wild About You and the concept album is available on iTunes. She is also the Artistic Producer of Toronto's Eclipse Theatre Company. www.chilinakennedy.com

Matthew Mucha (but you can call him 'Mooch'!) is currently making his Broadway debut in Harmony. Select credits include: Bandstand (1st National Tour), Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (World Premiere, 1st and 2nd National Tour), Memphis (CFRT) and The Sound of Music (Alabama Shakespeare). In addition to theatre, he also works in social media and serves as the Social Captain for Harmony. You can also catch him in Second Act Snacks, a Broadway-meets-Food Network style web series that he co-created and co-hosts, streaming exclusively on Broadstream.

Co-Creator & Co-Writer: Dave Christensen

Dave is one of the co-creators of the upcoming musical Just Between the All of Us, that's most definitely certainly almost absolutely coming to New York, like, really soon (we know you've heard that before from us, but it is totally true!). Other projects of his include the aforementioned musical Just Between the All of Us with co-writers Sarah Ziegler Blair and Kellen Blair, as well as a co-writer on the score to Santa! A new Christmas Musical, which was commissioned by and premiered at Casa Mañana and has been featured at theaters around the country.

