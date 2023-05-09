Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Flashback to Y2K: A 90s/00s Cabaret

The performance is est for Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 7 pm EST.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 2 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLE Photo 3 Oscar Williams' WORKING TITLE Works For Him
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

The singers and dancers of GPC take audience members back to a time of boy bands, Britney, grunge, and puka shell necklaces with song and dance numbers to their favorite pop tunes from the 90s and 00s. This cabaret show blends a variety of high-energy ensemble dance numbers, with vocal performances by The Sirens, tap dancing, circus arts, and burlesque for one unforgettable evening.

Flashback to Y2K is directed by Andrea Palesh and Bridget Bose, produced by Andrea Palesh, Bridget Bose, and Melissa Buriak, with music direction by Annie Ester and Vinnie Ester. The cast will feature company members: Andrea Palesh, Annie Ester, Bridget Bose, Devyn White, Emily Britt, Halle Augenstein, Karley Wasaff, Queen Irene, Maddie Crump, Mariah Douglas, Marie Smith, Melissa Buriak, Nadia Jagessar, Rachel Caron, and Rachel Higbee Pathak.

  • "Smile-inducing evening of cabaret-style theater." - See Chicago Dance

  • "A high-energy, modern cabaret act run by women who know what they're doing." -Stagebiz.com

  • Listed as Secret NYC's "Unforgettable Things to do in NYC"

Flashback to Y2K runs for one night only, at Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 W 26th St in Manhattan, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 7 pm EST. Standard tickets are $30, premium tickets are $40, and online streaming tickets are $20. All tickets are available at www.GPC-Entertainment.com




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Jessica Fishenfeld Brings SUNNY SIDE UP to Birdland Theater Photo
Jessica Fishenfeld Brings SUNNY SIDE UP to Birdland Theater

Jessica Fishenfeld will perform “Sunny Side Up” at Birdland Theater on Thursday, May 25 at 8:30pm. Award-winning vocalist and actor Jessica Fishenfeld, known for her “cristalline and pure voice” and “spot-on comedic timing” is a natural optimist from a rough-and-tumble town.

Gil Gutiérrez Trio Comes to Birdland This Month Photo
Gil Gutiérrez Trio Comes to Birdland This Month

See the gifted Gil Gutiérrez Trio returning to the legendary Birdland Theater Friday, May 19th – Sunday, May 20th  with two sets on Sunday, May 21 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Bruce Clough Returns With FROM OUT OF THE BLUES at Dont Tell Mama This Month Photo
Bruce Clough Returns With FROM OUT OF THE BLUES at Don't Tell Mama This Month

An encore performance of a new show featuring music from or about New Orleans. The show, which premiered Sunday, March 26, includes songs of Louis Armstrong, Dr. John, Fats Domino, B.B. King, Randy Newman, Gary U.S. Bonds, Allen Toussaint, Tom Waits, and more!

Photos: Olivia Oguma and Kat Rigg Host DisOrientalism at Joes Pub Photo
Photos: Olivia Oguma and Kat Rigg Host DisOrientalism at Joe's Pub

Celebrating Asian American Heritage Month, Comedian Kate Siahaan-Rigg and Olivia Oguma (Mamma Mia, A Christmas Carol) host Disorientalism in Joes Pub at the Public Theatre. Part 4 of their ongoing show. This is a musical and comedic fun filled show featuring New York’s premier Asian American performers including the hosts themselves. The night was vibrant with everyone in good spirits celebrating this special event!


More Hot Stories For You

Gil Gutiérrez Trio Comes to Birdland This MonthGil Gutiérrez Trio Comes to Birdland This Month
Bruce Clough Returns With FROM OUT OF THE BLUES at Don't Tell Mama This MonthBruce Clough Returns With FROM OUT OF THE BLUES at Don't Tell Mama This Month
Photos: Olivia Oguma and Kat Rigg Host DisOrientalism at Joe's PubPhotos: Olivia Oguma and Kat Rigg Host DisOrientalism at Joe's Pub
Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar to Return to The Green Room 42 With SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: SUMMER LOVIN'Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar to Return to The Green Room 42 With SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: SUMMER LOVIN'

Videos

Video: Patrick Pacheco Opens Up About Putting Pen to Paper with Chita Rivera Video Video: Patrick Pacheco Opens Up About Putting Pen to Paper with Chita Rivera
Bernadette Peters & More in Mary Tyler Moore Documentary Video
Bernadette Peters & More in Mary Tyler Moore Documentary
The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Video
The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU