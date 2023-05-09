Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Flashback to Y2K: A 90s/00s Cabaret

The singers and dancers of GPC take audience members back to a time of boy bands, Britney, grunge, and puka shell necklaces with song and dance numbers to their favorite pop tunes from the 90s and 00s. This cabaret show blends a variety of high-energy ensemble dance numbers, with vocal performances by The Sirens, tap dancing, circus arts, and burlesque for one unforgettable evening.

Flashback to Y2K is directed by Andrea Palesh and Bridget Bose, produced by Andrea Palesh, Bridget Bose, and Melissa Buriak, with music direction by Annie Ester and Vinnie Ester. The cast will feature company members: Andrea Palesh, Annie Ester, Bridget Bose, Devyn White, Emily Britt, Halle Augenstein, Karley Wasaff, Queen Irene, Maddie Crump, Mariah Douglas, Marie Smith, Melissa Buriak, Nadia Jagessar, Rachel Caron, and Rachel Higbee Pathak.

"Smile-inducing evening of cabaret-style theater." - See Chicago Dance

"A high-energy, modern cabaret act run by women who know what they're doing." -Stagebiz.com

Listed as Secret NYC's "Unforgettable Things to do in NYC"

Flashback to Y2K runs for one night only, at Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 W 26th St in Manhattan, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 7 pm EST. Standard tickets are $30, premium tickets are $40, and online streaming tickets are $20. All tickets are available at www.GPC-Entertainment.com