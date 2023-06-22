Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Acclaimed Jazz Vocalist Angie Wells In Her NY Concert Debut

The evening celebrates her sophomore recording project, Truth Be Told, produced by the Grammy Award winner John Clayton.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle Photo 1 Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54/Below An Evening For Everyone Photo 3 Joe Iconis & Family A Most Happy Reunion
Photos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland Theater Photo 4 Huzzah for HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD!

Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Acclaimed Jazz Vocalist Angie Wells In Her NY Concert Debut

Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Acclaimed Jazz Vocalist Angie Wells In Her NY Concert Debut

Chelsea Table + Stage – New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the New York concert debut of acclaimed vocalist Angie Wells on Saturday, July 15 at 9:30 PM.

The evening celebrates her sophomore recording project, Truth Be Told, produced by the Grammy Award winner John Clayton, a collection of original tunes and reimagined cover songs. From R&B-influenced jazz and low-down blues to tear-jerking ballads, Angie takes you on a ride through the scenery of life with her glamorous style, humorous banter, and ability to truly connect with her audience. She will be joined by Willerm Dellisfort on piano, Barry Stephenson on bass, Curtis Nowosad on drums, and Atoine Drye on trumpet and flugelhorn. 

Tickets are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Angie Wells has a smokey well-rounded voice that can give listeners goosebumps on a ballad and then get them tapping their feet when she swings. She began her singing career in an intimate supper club in St. Germain des Pres in Paris. She eventually returned to France to tour with pianist Raphael Lemonnier. Wells qualified as a semi-finalist in the first annual Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition and has played and recorded at home with some of LA's best jazz musicians including John Clayton, Clayton Cameron, Bill Cunliffe, Kenny Elliot, Joe LaBarbera, and Rickey Woodard. She has performed at various jazz and music festivals in the states, including The Telluride Jazz Festival and The San Jose Summer Jazz Fest as guest vocalist of Kermit Ruffins, KJAZZ LACMA Jazz Series, and in France at The MoZ'aique Festival, Festival Jazz au Chateau, and Festival Jazz De Colliure.

Love and Mischief, Angie's official debut album with Raphael Lemonnier, was released in 2017 to a series of noteworthy reviews from All About Jazz, Contemporary Fusion Reviews, and beyond. Her original composition “She Ain't the Kinda Girl' reached #4 on France's Jazz Radio. For Truth Be Told, Angie is joined by Josh Nelson, Trevor Ware, Clayton Cameron, Larry Koonse, Jacob Scesney, Ivan Malespin, Kye Palmer, Katisse Buckingham, and Carey Frank. John Clayton is featured on a special duet.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent.

The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Benny Benack III Busy With Tour, Album, And DIZZYS Date Photo
Benny Benack III Busy With Tour, Album, And DIZZY'S Date

Benny Benack III will play Dizzy's Club for two peformances, release a new album, and play ten city tour.

2
Morgan Dudley, Cara Rose DiPietro, Alyssa Wray & More to Star in 54 SINGS DEMI LOVATO Photo
Morgan Dudley, Cara Rose DiPietro, Alyssa Wray & More to Star in 54 SINGS DEMI LOVATO

54 BELOW will present Morgan Dudley, Cara Rose DiPietro, Alyssa Wray, and more in 54 Sings Demi Lovato on July 27 at 7:00 pm.

3
Melissa Errico Adds Performance to November Run at 54 Below Photo
Melissa Errico Adds Performance to November Run at 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway and cabaret star Melissa Errico in her new show Sondheim In the City, now with an additional performance on November 1.

4
Natalie Joy Johnson to Present MISS NATALIES SUMMERTIME SPECTACULAR at The Green Room 42 Photo
Natalie Joy Johnson to Present MISS NATALIE'S SUMMERTIME SPECTACULAR at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Natalie Joy Johnson in “Miss Natalie’s Summertime Spectacular” on Friday, June 30 at 9:30 PM.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US Video
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You