Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Acclaimed Jazz Vocalist Angie Wells In Her NY Concert Debut

Chelsea Table + Stage – New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the New York concert debut of acclaimed vocalist Angie Wells on Saturday, July 15 at 9:30 PM.

The evening celebrates her sophomore recording project, Truth Be Told, produced by the Grammy Award winner John Clayton, a collection of original tunes and reimagined cover songs. From R&B-influenced jazz and low-down blues to tear-jerking ballads, Angie takes you on a ride through the scenery of life with her glamorous style, humorous banter, and ability to truly connect with her audience. She will be joined by Willerm Dellisfort on piano, Barry Stephenson on bass, Curtis Nowosad on drums, and Atoine Drye on trumpet and flugelhorn.

Tickets are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Angie Wells has a smokey well-rounded voice that can give listeners goosebumps on a ballad and then get them tapping their feet when she swings. She began her singing career in an intimate supper club in St. Germain des Pres in Paris. She eventually returned to France to tour with pianist Raphael Lemonnier. Wells qualified as a semi-finalist in the first annual Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition and has played and recorded at home with some of LA's best jazz musicians including John Clayton, Clayton Cameron, Bill Cunliffe, Kenny Elliot, Joe LaBarbera, and Rickey Woodard. She has performed at various jazz and music festivals in the states, including The Telluride Jazz Festival and The San Jose Summer Jazz Fest as guest vocalist of Kermit Ruffins, KJAZZ LACMA Jazz Series, and in France at The MoZ'aique Festival, Festival Jazz au Chateau, and Festival Jazz De Colliure.

Love and Mischief, Angie's official debut album with Raphael Lemonnier, was released in 2017 to a series of noteworthy reviews from All About Jazz, Contemporary Fusion Reviews, and beyond. Her original composition “She Ain't the Kinda Girl' reached #4 on France's Jazz Radio. For Truth Be Told, Angie is joined by Josh Nelson, Trevor Ware, Clayton Cameron, Larry Koonse, Jacob Scesney, Ivan Malespin, Kye Palmer, Katisse Buckingham, and Carey Frank. John Clayton is featured on a special duet.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent.

The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here.