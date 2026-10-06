Charles McPherson, Billy Hart, Tenor Titans, and More Set For SMOKE Jazz Club November Lineup

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SMOKE Jazz Club announced its line-up for November 2026. The month begins with two legends leading their respective quintets: bebop saxophonist Charles McPherson (pictured above) and NEA Jazz Master Billy Hart. TENOR TITANS! the Wayne Escoffery and Jimmy Greene Quintet features jazz legends Buster Williams and Lenny White. The Thanksgiving holiday weekend welcome back acclaimed guitarist Peter Bernstein featuring a guest appearance by 3x Grammy Award-winning pianist Sullivan Fortner.

As always, all Friday night concerts are livestreamed.

Wed-Sun Nov 4-8 CHARLES MCPHERSON QUINTET *featuring *TERELL STAFFORD

Charles McPherson – alto saxophone

Terell Stafford – trumpet

Jeb Patton – piano

David Wong – bass

Billy Drummond – drums

Alto saxophonist and bebop legend Charles McPherson leads his hard-swinging quintet featuring trumpeter Terell Stafford with pianist Jeb Patton, bassist David Wong, and drummer Billy Drummond.

One of the most acclaimed and beloved voices in jazz, McPherson’s rich musical style is rooted in the blues and bebop and has influenced and inspired generations of musicians and listeners for over six decades. He has performed at concerts and festivals around the world with jazz greats like Barry Harris, Billy Eckstine, Nat Adderley, Jay McShann, Phil Woods, Wynton Marsalis, James Moody, Dizzy Gillespie, and others.

Wed-Sun Nov 11-15 TENOR TITANS! THE WAYNE ESCOFFERY & JIMMY GREENE QUINTET *featuring *BUSTER WILLIAMS & LENNY WHITE

Wayne Escoffery – tenor saxophone

Jimmy Greene – tenor saxophone

David Kikoski – piano

Buster Williams – bass

Lenny White – drums

Tenor saxophonists Wayne Escoffery and Jimmy Greene lead an extraordinary quintet featuring pianist David Kikoski, bassist Buster Williams and drummer Lenny White.

Two powerful and distinctive voices in modern jazz, Escoffery and Greene share a deep musical connection dating back to their studies with the great Jackie McLean. Both have developed singular voices of their own while carrying forward the tradition of passionate, hard-swinging tenor playing. Escoffery has performed and recorded with artists including Tom Harrell, Mingus Big Band, Eric Reed, and Herbie Hancock, while Greene has worked with Ron Carter, Horace Silver, Freddie Hubbard, Tom Harrell, Kenny Barron, and many others.

Wed-Sun Nov 18-22 BILLY HART QUARTET

Mark Turner – tenor saxophone

Ethan Iverson – piano

Ben Street – bass

Billy Hart – drums

Drummer and NEA Jazz Master Billy Hart leads his incredible quartet featuring tenor saxophonist Mark Turner, pianist Ethan Iverson, and bassist Ben Street.

One of the most influential and revered drummers in jazz, Hart has been at the center of the music’s evolution for more than six decades. His extraordinary career includes performances and recordings with some of the greatest artists in jazz and beyond, including Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner, Miles Davis, Stan Getz, Shirley Horn, Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Otis Redding, and Sam & Dave. Through his singular blend of rhythmic imagination, sensitivity, and fearless creativity, Hart continues to inspire generations of musicians and listeners.

Thu Nov 26 CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

Fri-Sun Nov 27-29 PETER BERNSTEIN QUARTET *featuring *SULLIVAN FORTNER

Peter Bernstein – guitar

Sullivan Fortner – piano

Peter Washington – bass

Joe Farnsworth – drums

Guitarist Peter Bernstein leads his acclaimed quartet featuring pianist Sullivan Fortner with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Joe Farnsworth.

One of the most influential and distinctive voices in jazz guitar, Bernstein’s masterful playing is rooted in the tradition of straight-ahead swing while embracing a deep harmonic sophistication and lyrical sensibility. For over three decades, he has performed and recorded with many of the leading figures in jazz, including Sonny Rollins, Lou Donaldson, Diana Krall, Joshua Redman, Larry Goldings, and others.

Grammy Award-winning pianist Sullivan Fortner has emerged as one the defining pianistic voices of his generation, equally distinctive as a solo artist, ensemble leader and collaborator. Described by Fred Hersch as “one of the best pianists in the world today,” Fortner was presented with The Gilmore’s 2026 lucrative prize, The Larry J. Bell Jazz Artist Award, and the 2015 winner of the Cole Porter Fellowship in Jazz award.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 39 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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