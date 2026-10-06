Charles McPherson, Billy Hart, Tenor Titans, and More Set For SMOKE Jazz Club November Lineup
The Upper West Side venue will host McPherson and Hart leading quintets, plus Peter Bernstein with Grammy-winning pianist Sullivan Fortner.
SMOKE Jazz Club announced its line-up for November 2026. The month begins with two legends leading their respective quintets: bebop saxophonist Charles McPherson (pictured above) and NEA Jazz Master Billy Hart. TENOR TITANS! the Wayne Escoffery and Jimmy Greene Quintet features jazz legends Buster Williams and Lenny White. The Thanksgiving holiday weekend welcome back acclaimed guitarist Peter Bernstein featuring a guest appearance by 3x Grammy Award-winning pianist Sullivan Fortner.
As always, all Friday night concerts are livestreamed.
Wed-Sun Nov 4-8 CHARLES MCPHERSON QUINTET *featuring *TERELL STAFFORD
Charles McPherson – alto saxophone
Terell Stafford – trumpet
Jeb Patton – piano
David Wong – bass
Billy Drummond – drums
Alto saxophonist and bebop legend Charles McPherson leads his hard-swinging quintet featuring trumpeter Terell Stafford with pianist Jeb Patton, bassist David Wong, and drummer Billy Drummond.
One of the most acclaimed and beloved voices in jazz, McPherson’s rich musical style is rooted in the blues and bebop and has influenced and inspired generations of musicians and listeners for over six decades. He has performed at concerts and festivals around the world with jazz greats like Barry Harris, Billy Eckstine, Nat Adderley, Jay McShann, Phil Woods, Wynton Marsalis, James Moody, Dizzy Gillespie, and others.
Wed-Sun Nov 11-15 TENOR TITANS! THE WAYNE ESCOFFERY & JIMMY GREENE QUINTET *featuring *BUSTER WILLIAMS & LENNY WHITE
Wayne Escoffery – tenor saxophone
Jimmy Greene – tenor saxophone
David Kikoski – piano
Buster Williams – bass
Lenny White – drums
Tenor saxophonists Wayne Escoffery and Jimmy Greene lead an extraordinary quintet featuring pianist David Kikoski, bassist Buster Williams and drummer Lenny White.
Two powerful and distinctive voices in modern jazz, Escoffery and Greene share a deep musical connection dating back to their studies with the great Jackie McLean. Both have developed singular voices of their own while carrying forward the tradition of passionate, hard-swinging tenor playing. Escoffery has performed and recorded with artists including Tom Harrell, Mingus Big Band, Eric Reed, and Herbie Hancock, while Greene has worked with Ron Carter, Horace Silver, Freddie Hubbard, Tom Harrell, Kenny Barron, and many others.
Wed-Sun Nov 18-22 BILLY HART QUARTET
Mark Turner – tenor saxophone
Ethan Iverson – piano
Ben Street – bass
Billy Hart – drums
Drummer and NEA Jazz Master Billy Hart leads his incredible quartet featuring tenor saxophonist Mark Turner, pianist Ethan Iverson, and bassist Ben Street.
One of the most influential and revered drummers in jazz, Hart has been at the center of the music’s evolution for more than six decades. His extraordinary career includes performances and recordings with some of the greatest artists in jazz and beyond, including Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner, Miles Davis, Stan Getz, Shirley Horn, Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Otis Redding, and Sam & Dave. Through his singular blend of rhythmic imagination, sensitivity, and fearless creativity, Hart continues to inspire generations of musicians and listeners.
Thu Nov 26 CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
Fri-Sun Nov 27-29 PETER BERNSTEIN QUARTET *featuring *SULLIVAN FORTNER
Peter Bernstein – guitar
Sullivan Fortner – piano
Peter Washington – bass
Joe Farnsworth – drums
Guitarist Peter Bernstein leads his acclaimed quartet featuring pianist Sullivan Fortner with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Joe Farnsworth.
One of the most influential and distinctive voices in jazz guitar, Bernstein’s masterful playing is rooted in the tradition of straight-ahead swing while embracing a deep harmonic sophistication and lyrical sensibility. For over three decades, he has performed and recorded with many of the leading figures in jazz, including Sonny Rollins, Lou Donaldson, Diana Krall, Joshua Redman, Larry Goldings, and others.
Grammy Award-winning pianist Sullivan Fortner has emerged as one the defining pianistic voices of his generation, equally distinctive as a solo artist, ensemble leader and collaborator. Described by Fred Hersch as “one of the best pianists in the world today,” Fortner was presented with The Gilmore’s 2026 lucrative prize, The Larry J. Bell Jazz Artist Award, and the 2015 winner of the Cole Porter Fellowship in Jazz award.
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