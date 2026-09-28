Cabaret Roundup: Sept. 28-Oct. 4 – Ariana DeBose, Karen Mason & More in NYC

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including a Karen Mason’s album release concert, Ariana DeBose’s Café Carlyle debut show, a program celebrating the work of Kander and Ebb, and more.

Karen Mason - ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT at Birdland Jazz Club

Mon. September 28 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Broadway, concert and recording artist Karen Mason will celebrate the release of her 10th album, Karen Mason: Birthday Bash at Birdland. Recorded live during Mason’s sold-out Birdland performance on her birthday last year, Birthday Bash at Birdland captures the powerhouse vocalist in an evening of music, stories and celebration. Following sold-out engagements in London, San Francisco and Puerto Vallarta, Mason returns to one of her favorite New York stages to celebrate the new recording with a special album release performance. Sassy, brassy and deeply personal, the show features songs spanning the decades of Mason’s life and career, along with longtime audience favorites including “Something’s Coming,” “But the World Goes ’Round,” “Hurry! It’s Lovely Up Here” and “South of the Coconut Line.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.



Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 @ 8:45 pm Ariana DeBose at Café CarlyleSept. 29 to Oct. 3 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Café Carlyle is thrilled to welcome award-winning actress, singer, and dancer Ariana DeBose for her highly anticipated Café Carlyle debut, September 29–October 3, 2026. Best known for her Academy Award-winning performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, DeBose has captivated audiences across stage and screen, with Broadway credits including Hamilton and her Tony-nominated role in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She also hosted the Tony Awards for three years, earning two Emmy nominations.

Tickets: General Seating $310 per person / Premium Seating $360/ Bar Seating $185. For general and premium seating, there is a food minimum of $95 for two courses. Bar seating has a $50 food/drink minimum.

Jeanna de Waal : Songs I Love to Sing at 54 Below

September 30 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Outside of her Broadway acting career, Jeanna de Waal continues to perform intimate concerts around the world, most recently appearing as a recurring guest artist with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Join Jeanna for an intimate evening of songs and some might even say jokes (!), thoughtfully woven into an effortlessly memorable evening. As BroadwayWorld reviewer Stephen Mosher wrote after one of Jeanna’s celebrated 54 Below concerts, “And the singing… heavens to Betsy, the singing.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $29.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

In-Person Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music at South Street Seaport Museum

Oct. 4 @ 2 pm

More info here

The final Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program will take place aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree for 2026! Come aboard on Sunday, October 4 any time between 2pm and 4pm to enjoy the monthly sea-song sing along! ﻿

Each session is hosted by a local artist who leads the group through a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Throughout the event, attendees of all skill levels are welcome to take the stage for this round-robin where you can sing and share the chantey of your choice. Attendees are encouraged to sing along with the chorus but you can feel free to just sit back and enjoy the music.

Tickets: Get free tickets here.

LIFE IS KANDER AND EBB at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Sun. October 4 @ 5 & 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

For the first time, Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook celebrates one of Broadway’s greatest songwriting teams, John Kander and Fred Ebb, who gave us iconic shows like Chicago and Cabaret, and songs made hits by Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, and others. With Life is Kander and Ebb, Songbook Sundays at Dizzy’s Club celebrates the team’s greatest songs, from All That Jazz and New York, New York to Maybe This Time, Cabaret and more. Curated and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer, it stars Tony award winner Karen Ziemba, Broadway favorite Matthew Scott and rising young artist Vanisha Gould.

Tickets: Tickets are $60, with student tickets available at $30. There is a $25 food/drink minimum.

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