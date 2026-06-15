Cabaret Roundup: June 15-21 – Bianca Leigh, Megan Hilty & More

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including a concert in the catacombs of a cemetery in Brooklyn, Broadway star Megan Hilty in a new solo show, pride shows and more.

PS: In addition to these events, make sure to check out our roundup of Juneteenth shows and events running June 18 through 21, our Pride month roundup for June, and our list of free outdoor concerts for Summer 2026.

Norm Lewis : Broadway & Beyond at 54 Below

June 15-20 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Broadway favorite Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) returns to 54 Below for a limited run of seven nights, bringing back his acclaimed series Broadway & Beyond in an all-new edition audiences will not want to miss.

The timing could not be more perfect. With the Tony Awards just a week earlier, Norm takes the stage June 14 through June 20, continuing that celebration of musical theatre while also sharing other beloved songs that have shaped his life and career.

Tickets: Tickets start at $58 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Megan Hilty at Café Carlyle

June 16-27 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Café Carlyle is delighted to welcome back Tony and Grammy Award nominee Megan Hilty for a special residency from June 16 to 27, 2026. Best known for her breakout role as Ivy Lynn in the NBC musical drama Smash, Hilty has built a celebrated career spanning Broadway, television, and concert stages around the world. She most recently starred as Madeline Ashton in the hit Broadway musical Death Becomes Her, earning a Tony Award nomination along with a Drama League Award nomination and two Broadway.com Audience Awards.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $245 per person. For general and premium seating, there is a food minimum of $95 for two courses. June 17 and 18 are the only date left with tickets this week, so grab yours quickly

Brolesque Follies at Balcon Salon

Thursday June 18 @ 11 pm

Info available here.

Lockhart Brownlie Presents: BROLESQUE – an electrifying all-male dance revue that blends camp, sensuality, and unapologetic queer artistry. Step into a world of desire, entertainment, and fearless self-expression, now playing every Thursday at 11 pm at Balcon Salon.

Read Alex Del Cueto’s review of a previous edition of Brolesque.

Read a review of Brolesque: Follies here.

Tickets: No cover charge, no item minimum. Tipping encouraged.

Min Kwon's America/Beautiful 250 at The Green-Wood Cemetery (Brooklyn)

June 18 to 20 at 7 & 8:30

Tickets available here

Pianist Min Kwon presents selections from America/Beautiful, a large-scale commissioning project featuring variations on “America the Beautiful” by 76 American composers. Conceived during the Pandemic and created in a period of national upheaval, the project brings together a wide range of musical perspectives, from reflective to confrontational, forming a multifaceted portrait of contemporary American identity. These performances feature selections from the project, marking the nation’s 250th anniversary and the release of Kwon’s complete recording of all 76 variations.

Tickets: Tickets are $90 and include alcoholic and non-alcoholic libations, as well as charcuterie and snacks, at the pre-show reception an hour before each concert.

REPARATIONS! A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION OF BLACK IMPROV COMEDY! at Caveat

June 19 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

You’re invited to the 5th Annual passing out of REPARATIONS! Come join host and WildNOut Castmate, Sydney Duncan, as she celebrates Juneteenth with a blackity-black showcase of NYC’s best all-black improv and sketch teams with a surprise special guest stand-up set!

Tickets: Tickets (including fees) are $18.76 early bird (until Jun 12, 7:00PM) $24.41 standard, $25.00 at the door, $11.63 livestream

Tickets available here.

Dorothy Parker was the razor-sharp wit of the Roaring Twenties, a cocktail-sipping literary firecracker who made her mark with her words and her style. Parker’s dazzling wit graced the pages of Vanity Fair (where she was a staff writer and theater critic), The New Yorker (where she was one of its earliest contributors), Vogue, Life, The Saturday Evening Post, and her short stories, poems, and reviews have been collected into several books. Whether she was penning scathing reviews, unforgettable one-liners, or melancholic poetry, Parker’s unapologetic brilliance and biting humor made her a legend. Dorothy Parker - An intoxicating mix of biting social commentary and campy fabulousness that continues to sparkle like a glass of champagne. Finding Dorothy Parker is a sparkling revue and whirlwind tour of Dorothy Parker’s hilarious and wise material performed by some of the funniest women on Broadway: Andrea Burns, Julie Halston, Jackie Hoffman, and Anika Larsen

Tickets: Tickets start at $45. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Robert Bannon ’s Pride Playlist at 54 Below

June 20 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Robert Bannon, as seen on “Saturday Night Live,” “The Real Housewives of NJ,” and as the host of The Roundtable returns to 54 Below to celebrate PRIDE for the third year in a row with Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist. The night will share his personal journey, set to music, including his Pride anthem “I Think He Knew” that you know and love. Sprinkled in are disco classics, Diva moments, and tons of surprises and guests.

Last year, BroadwayWorld proclaimed, “Bannon’s vocals were insane, his guests were magical, and the whole night was a big gay disco party not soon to be forgotten.” You will laugh, you might even cry, dance, & sing, but one thing is you will definitely leave ready to share your PRIDE!. 50% Diva Tribute. 50% Rock Concert. 100% PARTY!

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tickets available here.

Broadway’s Bianca Leigh (Oh, Mary) brings her trademark wit and wisdom to a cabaret Pride show for everyone who has ever waved a rainbow flag or worked a spandex onesie. Join Bianca for her unique blend of stand-up, character sketches, and torch songs as she weaponizes glamour, great hair, and a killer belt in the face of a world gone mad.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum