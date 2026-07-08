CALLBACK: THE ROLE YOU ALMOST HAD to be Presented at The Green Room 42

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Callback: The Role You Almost Had will bring Broadway, national tour, and Jimmy Awards alumni to The Green Room 42 for a one-night concert celebrating final callbacks and near-miss roles. The performance will take place at The Green Room 42 on August 2, 2026 at 9:30 PM.

Featuring performers seen on Broadway, national tours, your favorite TV shows, The Voice, the Jimmy Awards, Off-Broadway stages, and more, Callback gives artists the chance to reclaim the roles that almost changed everything - the final callbacks, the near misses, and the 'what ifs' they never forgot.

The cast includes Jacob Morrell (Kinky Boots 1st National Tour, The Last Boy Bway, Between The Temples), Nora Collard (Camp Off-Broadway), Rueby Wood (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory National Tour, Better Nate Then Ever (Disney+), Brooks Hamilton (Finding Neverland Tour), Hayden Poe (2024 and 2025 Jimmy Awards Semi-Finalist), Seger Ott-Rudoplh (2025 Jimmy Awards Finalist), Loren Prisuta, (2026 Best Dancer at The Jimmy Awards), Gavin Evanson (2025 Rising Star Winner at The Jimmy Awards), Luke Martin (2024 Jimmy Awards Finalist), William Alexander (NBC's The Voice), and more!

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