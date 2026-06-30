Birdland Reveals July 2026 Performance Lineup Featuring Christian Sands, Stella Cole, Bill Charlap & More
Liz Gillies, Bill Charlap, and Allan Harris headline the NYC jazz venue's upcoming lineup.
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their full lineup of performances for July 2026, featuring a month of jazz, cabaret, and Broadway artists across both venues. The schedule includes headlining engagements from Christian Sands, Stella Cole, Jane Monheit, Gerry Gibbs' Dream Band, Bill Charlap and Renée Rosnes, An Evening with Liz Gillies, and numerous recurring weekly series.
Birdland Jazz Club Highlights
Among the featured engagements this month are the Christian Sands Quintet (June 30-July 4), Dan Block Quartet (July 5), Miss Maybell & Her Ragtime Romeos (July 6), Camila Meza Band (July 7-8), Emilie-Claire Barlow (July 9-11), Myles Weinstein Presents Unlimited Myles (July 12), Karen Akers: Come With Me To Paris! (July 13), Frank Catalano Quartet (July 14), Stella Cole (July 15-18), Jon Gordon Nonet (July 19), Gerry Gibbs Dream Band featuring Gary Bartz, Randy Brecker, Buster Williams, and Cyrus Chestnut (July 21-25), and Bill Charlap and Renée Rosnes (July 28-August 1).
Birdland Theater Highlights
Birdland Theater's July programming includes "Accentuate The Positive" Celebrating America's 250th Birthday in Song (July 3-5), Pasquale Grasso Quartet (July 10-12), Allan Harris: Harlem After Dark featuring Maya Azucena and AC Lincoln (July 17-19), and the Miki Yamanaka Trio (July 31-August 2).
Weekly Resident Series
Returning weekly throughout July are Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Danny Tobias Quartet, and The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra.
For a complete performance schedule, ticket information, and reservations, visit Birdland's website.
Birdland Jazz Club
Christian Sands Quintet
June 30-July 4
Pianist Christian Sands returns with his quintet featuring Matt Brewer, Ryan Sands, Marquis Hill, and Nicole Glover (except July 4).
Dan Block Quartet
July 5
Saxophonist and clarinetist Dan Block brings his quartet to Birdland following a career spanning Broadway, film, and collaborations with jazz greats including Maria Schneider, Wynton Marsalis, and Tony Bennett.
Miss Maybell & Her Ragtime Romeos
July 6
Lauren Sansaricq and her ensemble perform a mix of ragtime, early jazz, blues, and country classics.
Camila Meza Band
July 7-8
Guitarist and vocalist Camila Meza returns to Birdland with music from her acclaimed catalog, including her latest album Portal.
Emilie-Claire Barlow
July 9-11
The two-time Juno Award winner performs selections spanning jazz, Brazilian music, French chanson, and popular song.
Myles Weinstein Presents Unlimited Myles
July 12
Drummer Myles Weinstein leads an all-star ensemble featuring Sean Jones, Steve Wilson, Billy Childs, Matt Penman, and Alicia Olatuja.
Karen Akers: Come With Me To Paris!
July 13
Tony Award nominee Karen Akers celebrates the music of Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, and more in a one-night cabaret.
Frank Catalano Quartet
July 14
Tenor saxophonist Frank Catalano brings his quartet to Birdland following collaborations with artists including Jennifer Lopez, Destiny's Child, and The Smashing Pumpkins.
Stella Cole
July 15-18
Social media sensation Stella Cole performs favorites from the Great American Songbook during a four-night engagement.
Jon Gordon Nonet
July 19
The award-winning saxophonist leads his nine-piece ensemble in an evening of contemporary jazz.
Gerry Gibbs Dream Band
July 21-25
Drummer Gerry Gibbs is joined by NEA Jazz Masters Gary Bartz, Randy Brecker, Buster Williams, and pianist Cyrus Chestnut.
Bill Charlap & Renée Rosnes
July 28-August 1
The acclaimed husband-and-wife duo reunites for a rare two-piano engagement.
Birdland Theater
"Accentuate The Positive" Celebrating America's 250th Birthday in Song
July 3-5
A special holiday weekend concert featuring Robbie Lee, Bryan Carter, Angela Grey, Olivia Chindamo, Wyatt Michael, Felix Peikli, and Liany Mateo celebrates America's musical heritage while honoring the late Ken Peplowski.
Pasquale Grasso Quartet
July 10-12
Acclaimed guitarist Pasquale Grasso leads his quartet in a weekend engagement.
Allan Harris: Harlem After Dark
July 17-19
Vocalist Allan Harris is joined by Maya Azucena and AC Lincoln for an evening celebrating Harlem's musical legacy.
Miki Yamanaka Trio
July 31-August 2
Pianist Miki Yamanaka closes out the month with performances featuring music from her latest recordings.
Monthly Engagements
Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks
Mondays & Tuesdays
The Grammy-winning band recreates the sounds of the 1920s with its long-running Birdland residency.
Jim Caruso's Cast Party
Mondays
Jim Caruso hosts his legendary open mic night featuring Billy Stritch at the piano and surprise Broadway and cabaret guests.
David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band
Wednesdays
The weekly residency celebrates the music of Louis Armstrong and the pioneers of early jazz.
Frank Vignola's Guitar Night
Wednesdays
Frank Vignola welcomes special guest guitarists and vocalists each week for his long-running series.
The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band
Thursdays
The ensemble performs New Orleans-style jazz led by Simon Wettenhall and Conal Fowkes.
The Birdland Big Band
Fridays
Birdland's resident big band returns with weekly performances featuring special guest artists.
Danny Tobias Quartet
Saturdays
Trumpeter Danny Tobias leads his quartet in early evening performances throughout the month.
The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra
Sundays
Directed by saxophonist David DeJesus, the newly formed Latin Jazz Orchestra performs classics of the Latin jazz big band repertoire.
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