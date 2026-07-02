D’yan Forest Will Debut New Solo Show at Joe’s Pub on Her 92nd Birthday

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. Sign Up

D'yan Forest will turn 92 on July 31 and will celebrate the milestone with the premiere of her new solo show, D'yan in Paris: The Wild 1960s, at Joe's Pub.

A Guinness World Record holder as the world's oldest working comedian, Forest has appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and France's Got Talent, and has performed around the globe, including in New York, Paris, London, Israel, Edinburgh, and Ethiopia. If there's a stage, chances are she's performed on it.

In the 1960s, D'yan Forest lived in Paris and had adventures Emily would never dare imagine. She went to swingers' parties and strip joints, performed in drag clubs, dated plenty of Parisian men, and fell in love with Paris's first female bus driver. Now, on her 92nd birthday, she is revealing it all for the first time in her completely unredacted new comedy show, D'yan in Paris.

When she's not onstage, Forest balances regular swims at Equinox on Greenwich Avenue and rounds of golf in Southampton with memorizing new jokes and songs—bringing the energy, curiosity, and joie de vivre that have kept her forever young.

D'yan in Paris: The Wild 1960s was written by D'yan Forest and Stephen Clarke, bestselling author of A Year in the Merde.

One night only, Friday, Jully 31 at 7pm. (Doors open at 6:30om) Joe's Pub is located at 425 Lafayette Street, at Astor Place.

About D'yan Forest:

D'yan Forest is a one-of-a-kind performer who has brought cabaret, solo shows, and stand-up to audiences around the world, with notable appearances in New York, Edinburgh, Paris, and Ethiopia. At 90, she brings a unique perspective and vibrant personality to every performance, whether on stage or screen.

Her notable appearances include The Drew Barrymore Show, France's Got Talent, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and numerous cabaret shows at Joe's Pub. D'yan has performed cabaret and solo shows around the world, including I Married a Nun, A Broad Abroad, and Swinging on the Seine. She even performed stand-up in Ethiopia during a pre-pandemic trip. In 2022, she published her first memoir, I Did It My Ways, which follows her unconventional adventures over the past eight decades. Her writing has appeared in Huffington Post, Gay Star News, and Frenchly US, and she has been profiled in The New York Times, Time Out NY, New York Post, and The Guardian.

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...