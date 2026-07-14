Interview: Vocalist Rene Marie Talks John Clayton's New TWO-O DUO Album

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This May, bassist, composer, and educator John Clayton released his new album Two-o Duo, his eighth leader album. The album features vocalist René Marie and pianist Gerald Clayton, his son and frequent musical collaborator. Rooted in the intimacy of duo playing, the record spans a wide range of material across cultural eras, drawing on repertoire personally meaningful to Marie alongside original compositions from both Claytons. The project grew organically in the studio, eventually expanding into trio settings as well, capturing the kind of unspoken connection that only deepens between close collaborators over time. Clayton describes the album as an exploration of what happens when artists who genuinely know one another share a room — something felt rather than defined, intangible yet unmistakably real. Two-o Duo is dedicated to the late engineer Joel Moss, and stands as a tribute to family, friendship, and the enduring bond between artist and listener.

We spoke with singer René Marie about her role shaping the album, and more.

What was the process of putting this album together like? How did it feel being asked to center the album around songs that were meaningful to you?

The process of putting an album together with John and Gerald Clayton was unlike any I have experienced before. Part of the experience was brand new;Though I considered us good friends, I had never played with John before, except a tune or two, here and there. My experience with Gerald had been more fleshed out in playing with him on his magnificent Piedmont Blues project. The vibe in the studio was super relaxed - like we were in the kitchen making biscuits: you don't want to overwork the dough lest the biscuits lose their fluffy lightness. The ideas seemed to come fresh out the oven!

How has your collaboration style with John Clayton evolved since you first started working together?

Being asked to choose some of the songs came across as very generous, very personal. I felt quite vulnerable. At the same time, I felt assured that whatever I suggested would be handled with care. No idea or suggestion felt "wrong" or out of place. The "business" element that can so easily accompany a project in the studio was non-existent.

Playing and creating the songs in the studio and then collaborating LIVE to play before an audience became such a beautiful environment. The gentle energy John and Gerald exude kinda looped me in and the vulnerability disappeared.

Can you tell us a little about the genesis of “On the Day You Were Born"?

I wrote "On the Day You Were Born" more than 20 years ago on the occasion of a dear friend's birthday. It seemed to spill out of me, needing very little effort. The hardest part was reminding myself not to edit too much, to allow the feeling to come through. Over the years it's gone through a few minor iterations, but kept its basic format. And I'd always wanted to have music in it, or around it somehow. Nothing I composed felt right, and I'd even asked a musician or two to write something but., no. Then when I told Gerald and John my idea to keep the spoken word in there and sing only a few phrases here and there, they seemed to intuit what I wanted, laid the groundwork and the piece was given birth.

What other projects or shows do you have coming up?

I love music so much! And I love singing so many different types of music. All of it brings me joy. Etienne Charles and I recently collaborated on a project, "Jump In The Line", a tribute to the music of Harry Belafonte! It's now in post-production. Etienne's arrangements are stellar and there's so much energy and love in them.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Thank you for your interest, Rebecca! Talking about music can be a challenge and I appreciate your questions very much!

Header photo of Rene by John Abbott

Photo of John, Gerald and Rene by David Harper

Listen to the album on Spotify here.

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