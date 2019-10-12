BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre

Article Pixel Oct. 12, 2019  

Jay Van Vechten, retired NYC PR man and Chairman of the American Disabilities Foundation, Inc. celebrated his 75th birthday last night as only a former President of one of the top three PR networks in the world could. He put on a superlative Cabaret Show! It took place at the beautiful state of the art Wick Theatre in Boca Raton. The evening was headlined by Country Music royalty Nashvilles's Kellye Cash a former Miss America and niece of Johnny Cash. The exciting evening was directed by Johathan Van Dyke. It's probably in the genes, Kellye Cash is a first rate country singer with a captivating personality, one of those type of performers that an audience instantly falls in love with.

I guess you can say Jay Van Vechten is "connected" ( he handled the PR for Pope John's visit to the United States), some of the best Cabaret performers south of New York City turned out for his birthday. The Cabaret show was sponsored by the American Disabilities Foundation for the benefit of The Boating and Beach Bash For People with Disabilities of which Jay is a director.

The evening reminded me of the days when you had those great variety shows during the Golden Years of Television. A super talented celebrity host presenting a diversity of multitalented performers. It happened live at the Wick Theatre last night and these were the special singers and dancers who helped Jay Van Vechten celebrate his birthday and raise funds for the American Disabilities Foundations.

Kellye Cash, Sean McGibbon, Aaron Kemper, Rob Russell, Mason Pace, Meg Frost, Hot Shoe Shuffle Boys, Michael Walters, and Lois Sage.

Paul Rickey on Piano.

Jay Van Vechten is a retired New York City PR man. He operated his own award winning agency for 25 years until a fall changed his life. A full time resident of Boca Raton, Van Vechten chairs the American Disabilities Foundation, Inc., and serves as the Executive Director of the annual Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities. He was recently named Direct Service Provider of the Year by the Special Needs Advisory Coalition of Palm Beach County. He is also the past Chair of the City of Boca Raton Advisory Board for People with Disabilities. And currently sits on the city's Community Advisory Panel.

Proceeds from the musical event will benefit the American Disabilities Foundation, Inc., sponsor of the Boating & Beach Bash. Now in its 12th year, the next Bash is scheduled for March 1, 2020, and is anticipated to welcome 6,000 guests with special needs and their caregivers at Boca Raton's Spanish River Park.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Kellye Cash

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Jay Van Vechten & Kellye Cash

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Kellye Cash

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Kellye Cash

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Kellye Cash

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Kellye Cash

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Sean McGibbon

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Sean McGibbon

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Meg Frost

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Meg Frost

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Jay Alexander

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Sean McGibbon, Jay Alexander

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Erin Bowler

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Rob Russell

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Rob Russell

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Mason Pace

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Hot Shoe Shuffle Boys

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Hot Shoe Shuffle Boys

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Michael Walters

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Michael Walters

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Lois Sage

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Jay Van Vechten

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Life Is A Cabaret

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Happy Birthday Jay

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Jonathan Van Dyke, director

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Kimberly Wick

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Lowell Van Vechten

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Eda Sorokoff, Kellye Cash, Kimberly Wick

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Jay, Michael Walters, Jan McArt, Lynn University Theater Dept. Director

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff, Rob Russell, Jan McArt

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Stephen Sorokoff & Jan McArt

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Coming Attractions

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
Jay Van Vechten & Kellye Cash

BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
The Wick Theatre



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

  • BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre
  • Photos/Review: Bemelmans Mainstay Loston Harris Excites The Arts Garage
  • BWW Review/Photos: Avery Sommers and Angela Barcari Join Rob Russell For Cafe Centro Cabaret Opening
  • Photo Coverage: Heath Saunders Brings DON'T PANIC to Joe's Pub