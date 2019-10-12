BWW Review/Photos: Nashville's Kellye Cash Headlines Cabaret Show at The Wick Theatre

Jay Van Vechten, retired NYC PR man and Chairman of the American Disabilities Foundation, Inc. celebrated his 75th birthday last night as only a former President of one of the top three PR networks in the world could. He put on a superlative Cabaret Show! It took place at the beautiful state of the art Wick Theatre in Boca Raton. The evening was headlined by Country Music royalty Nashvilles's Kellye Cash a former Miss America and niece of Johnny Cash. The exciting evening was directed by Johathan Van Dyke. It's probably in the genes, Kellye Cash is a first rate country singer with a captivating personality, one of those type of performers that an audience instantly falls in love with.

I guess you can say Jay Van Vechten is "connected" ( he handled the PR for Pope John's visit to the United States), some of the best Cabaret performers south of New York City turned out for his birthday. The Cabaret show was sponsored by the American Disabilities Foundation for the benefit of The Boating and Beach Bash For People with Disabilities of which Jay is a director.

The evening reminded me of the days when you had those great variety shows during the Golden Years of Television. A super talented celebrity host presenting a diversity of multitalented performers. It happened live at the Wick Theatre last night and these were the special singers and dancers who helped Jay Van Vechten celebrate his birthday and raise funds for the American Disabilities Foundations.

Kellye Cash, Sean McGibbon, Aaron Kemper, Rob Russell, Mason Pace, Meg Frost, Hot Shoe Shuffle Boys, Michael Walters, and Lois Sage.

Paul Rickey on Piano.

Jay Van Vechten is a retired New York City PR man. He operated his own award winning agency for 25 years until a fall changed his life. A full time resident of Boca Raton, Van Vechten chairs the American Disabilities Foundation, Inc., and serves as the Executive Director of the annual Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities. He was recently named Direct Service Provider of the Year by the Special Needs Advisory Coalition of Palm Beach County. He is also the past Chair of the City of Boca Raton Advisory Board for People with Disabilities. And currently sits on the city's Community Advisory Panel.

Proceeds from the musical event will benefit the American Disabilities Foundation, Inc., sponsor of the Boating & Beach Bash. Now in its 12th year, the next Bash is scheduled for March 1, 2020, and is anticipated to welcome 6,000 guests with special needs and their caregivers at Boca Raton's Spanish River Park.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Kellye Cash



Jay Van Vechten & Kellye Cash



Kellye Cash



Kellye Cash



Kellye Cash



Kellye Cash



Sean McGibbon



Sean McGibbon



Meg Frost



Meg Frost



Jay Alexander



Sean McGibbon, Jay Alexander



Erin Bowler



Rob Russell



Rob Russell



Mason Pace



Hot Shoe Shuffle Boys



Hot Shoe Shuffle Boys



Michael Walters



Michael Walters



Lois Sage



Jay Van Vechten



Life Is A Cabaret



Happy Birthday Jay



Jonathan Van Dyke, director



Kimberly Wick



Lowell Van Vechten



Eda Sorokoff, Kellye Cash, Kimberly Wick



Jay, Michael Walters, Jan McArt, Lynn University Theater Dept. Director



Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff, Rob Russell, Jan McArt



Stephen Sorokoff & Jan McArt



Coming Attractions



Jay Van Vechten & Kellye Cash



The Wick Theatre