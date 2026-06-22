BROADWAY'S FUTURE SINGS ITS PAST to be Presented at 54 Below

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54 Below will present “Backstage Babble Presents: Broadway's Future Sings Its Past.” As a new generation of talented students are rising in the ranks, it's more important than ever not to forget the long and storied history of musical theater as an art form. A selection of remarkable young talents, who are currently studying at Harvard, Northwestern, Carnegie Mellon, and more distinguished programs, will join forces to pay tribute to the Golden Age of Broadway at 54 Below. It's sure to be an evening of entertainment, history, and perhaps a few special guests to help bridge the gap between Broadway's past and present. The concert is produced and hosted by Charles Kirsch, the host of the podcast Backstage Babble.

Participating artists include Kaydence Arora (Jimmy Awards semifinalist), Gabrielle Greene (School of Rock), Carolyn Hao, Emma Ivanov, Michael Kitt, Milena Manocchia (The Dream at Lincoln Center), Harrison McNeill (Roger Rees Award nominee), Marie Munoz (Jimmy Awards finalist), Skye Papa (YoungArts winner with distinction), Jacob Prager, Gretchen Shope (Suffs national tour), and Kaylor Toronto (Wonder at the A.R.T.). The evening will be accompanied by Broadway's music man Michael Lavine.

Backstage Babble Presents: Broadway's Future Sings Its Past plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, June 26 at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are $36 (includes $6 in fees) - $47 (includes $7 in fees), with premiums available for $80 (includes $10 in fees). The performance will also be live streamed.

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