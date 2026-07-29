BLUE OCTOBER's Catalog Tops 1.5 Billion Streams Ahead of FOILED Anniversary Tour

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. Sign Up

BLUE OCTOBER's recorded catalog has crossed 1.5 billion streams across platforms, a milestone that includes long-running favorites such as HATE ME, INTO THE OCEAN, I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY, OH MY MY, FEAR and CALLING YOU. The achievement arrives as the band prepares to mark 20 years of its album FOILED with an anniversary world tour, following a European run that began in May and a North American leg set to launch in October. The group is composed of Justin Furstenfeld, Jeremy Furstenfeld, Ryan Delahoussaye, Matt Noveskey and Will Knaack.

Currently in one of the most prolific and creatively energized chapters of their career to date, Blue October are celebrating 20 years of their hit album, Foiled, in 2026 with a 20th Anniversary World Tour. Coinciding with this momentous year, the esteemed catalog that has resonated with so many fans over the years has now crossed a major milestone, surpassing 1.5 BILLION streams across all streaming platforms.

The band's twelve studio albums, including History for Sale, Approaching Normal, Sway, and more and three live albums over almost thirty years have built up to this significant achievement.

Blue October released a special anniversary vinyl of Foiled earlier this year to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary, along with an acoustic recording of the platinum-certified 'Hate Me,' two rare remixes of 'X Amount of Words,' and a few digitally restored music videos.

The band, featuring frontman Justin Furstenfeld, drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld, multi-instrumentalist Ryan Delahoussaye, bassist Matt Noveskey, and guitarist Will Knaack kicked off their 20th Anniversary World Tour in Europe in May, performing Foiled front to back each night. The North American tour begins in October, with Danny Malone supporting from October 22 through November 15 and Jess Woodland joining from November 17 through December 20. The band has also announced a second North American leg for 2027, beginning January 29. Tickets are on sale at blueoctober.com/foiled-world-tour.

BLUE OCTOBER: 20TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR 2026

Oct. 22 – Abilene, TX @ The Paramount^

Oct. 23 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall^

Oct. 24 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater^

Oct. 25 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre^

Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater^

Oct. 29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe^

Oct. 30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore^

Oct. 31 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall^

Nov. 01 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS^

Nov. 03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre^

Nov. 04 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square^

Nov. 06 – Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre at The Egg^ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 07 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora^ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 08 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center^

Nov. 11 – Buffalo, NY @ Riviera Theatre^

Nov. 12 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts^

Nov. 13 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues^

Nov. 14 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts^

Nov. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore^ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

Nov. 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE*

Nov. 20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall*

Nov. 21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

Nov. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*

Nov. 25 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth*

Nov. 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Nov. 28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Dec. 03 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre*

Dec. 04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore*

Dec. 05 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro*

Dec. 06 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion*

Dec. 09 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall*

Dec. 10 – Beaumont, TX @ Jefferson Theatre*

Dec. 11 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall*

Dec. 12 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port*

Dec. 13 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena*

Dec. 17 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Selena Auditorium*

Dec. 18 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall*

Dec. 19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 20 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall* (ADDED)

^w/Danny Malone

*w/Jess Woodland

Earlier this year, BLUE OCTOBER released a special anniversary vinyl edition of FOILED, featuring an acoustic recording of the platinum-certified HATE ME, two remixes of X AMOUNT OF WORDS and digitally restored music videos. Danny Malone is set to support the North American tour dates from October through mid-November, with Jess Woodland joining beginning in mid-November. The band has also announced a second North American leg for 2027.

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...