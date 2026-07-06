Carlie Craig's ONE: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

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A fresh adaptation of her viral one-woman musical, quintuple threat performer, impressionist and MADtv star Carlie Craig will make her long-awaited return to stage in NYC with a preview performance of ONE: The Musical, ahead of its worldwide premiere and international debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at The Royal Mile this summer.

ONE: The Musical is a story of a woman destined for stardom (Carlie Craig), who falls in love with her childhood crush from TV in Hollywood, only to discover four years into their relationship, at the height of the pandemic, that he had been living a double life all along. Circumstances too absurd to be true, she dissociates and chronicles her betrayal, subsequent PTSD and healing process through a score of pop bangers — performing each tune through her alter-ego, The World’s First Comedic Popstar.

Based on a true story and with a decade of development behind it, the show features eleven all-original songs written by Carlie Craig herself and Will Jay (K-Pops!). Directed by Blayze Teicher (Trainspotting Live, Interested In), Choreographed by Sarah Crane (Netflix’s Star Search for the Honky Tonk Chicks), and led by Seasoned-veteran Edinburgh Fringe producer Kelly Lynne D’Angelo (Les Millenniables; The Anti-Yogi) with additional accompaniment by Drew Wutke (MD for André DeShield’s TARTUFFE Off-Broadway), ONE is packed with humor, heartbreaking vulnerability and catchy bop-after-bop! The preview performance is set for July 18th at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in the heart of the theatre district in NYC.

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