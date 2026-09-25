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Ann Hampton Callaway Will Bring HERE'S TO LIFE to 54 Below

The show will run -November 11-14, 2026.

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Ann Hampton Callaway Will Bring HERE'S TO LIFE to 54 Below

Don't miss Here's to Life, the new, uplifting show by Tony-nominated singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway. With her award-winning trio, Callaway dazzles us with a night of gorgeous songs that celebrate life's richness, despite our challenges and because of them. She breathes wisdom and passion into Arlen, Porter, Rodgers, and the Bergmans, as well as contemporary writers and her own originals. Come and see why Christopher Loudon of Jazz Times calls her the “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…”

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as “Celebrity of the Year” and two years in a row as “Best Jazz Vocalist,” Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical “Swing!” and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series “The Nanny.”  

She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film “THE GOOD SHEPHERD.” Callaway is a multi-Platinum Award selling songwriter whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. She's recorded 83 CDs as a soloist and guest, and her latest critically acclaimed CD, “Finding Beauty: Originals Volume 1,” debuted at #1 on iTunes Jazz.  Ann's honors include The Theater World Award, 17 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking, and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. 

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