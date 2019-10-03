Andrew Barth Feldman & Adrian Dickson's Bring STAR WARS Parody Musical to 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Andrew Barth Feldman and Adrian Dickson's "SW: A New(sical) Hope" on February 9th, 2020 at 7 PM and 9:30 PM. A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away (eighth grade, to be exact), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Adrian Dickson wrote and produced a musical parody of Star Wars: A New Hope with their friends. In time, they have come to realize that the musical...needs some work. Now, that musical is being performed not by fellow eighth-graders, but by Broadway stars who will try their best to pull it off without changing a word of the material! Join us on the planet of Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening that will combine Star Wars, musical theatre, and dumb, middle school humor! In addition, a portion of the proceeds from this evening of magic sci-fi stupidity will go to NEXT for Autism.

Performers slated to perform thus far are Drew Gehling (Waitress, Almost Famous), Wesley Taylor (Spongebob Squarepants, Assassins, Smash), Jason Gotay (Bring it On, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening), Heath Saunders (Great Comet, Alice By Heart), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Sky Lakota-Lynch (Dear Evan Hansen), Gabrielle Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Josh Strobl (Dear Evan Hansen), Dan Macke (Dear Evan Hansen), Roman Banks (Dear Evan Hansen), Diamond Essence-White (Dear Evan Hansen), Nathan Fosbinder ("d3@r ev@n OH NO" on YouTube) and more to be announced. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

"SW: A New(sical) Hope" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 9th, 2020 at 7 PM and 9:30 PM. There is a $45-$90 cover charge at the 7 PM performance and a $35-$75 cover charge at the 9:30 PM performance and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Check out highlights from the original production:

Andrew Barth Feldman and Adrian Dickson met in first grade. There was a model dinosaur in the classroom that was not supposed to be touched. Adrian and Andrew were admiring it together when Adrian whispered, "I'm going to touch it." After he did, Andrew told the teacher. From that moment on, they were best friends.

Andrew Barth Feldman is best known for his turn as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. He was cast at sixteen immediately after his win at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards), making him the youngest person ever cast to play the notoriously difficult role. Andrew has also run a theatre company from the age of twelve, Zneefrock Productions, which raises money for NEXT for Autism. This is where "SW: A New(sical) Hope" was initially produced in 2016, raising over $3,000 for NEXT for Autism. When Adrian and Andrew first began to write "SW," they planned to write musicals based on all of the Star Wars films. This is still their plan. For more information, visit zneefrockproductions.com.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





