Andrea McArdle Returns to 54 Below in March 2024

Performances are on March 29 & 30 at 7pm.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Andrea McArdle Returns to 54 Below in March 2024

54 Below will welcome back Andrea McArdle in her brand-new show Confessions of a Broadway Baby  on March 29 & 30 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/AndreaMcArdle.

In this show, Andrea McArdle mesmerizes audiences with the music of Broadway and Hollywood legends including Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, Jerry Herman, Johnny Mercer, and Charles Strouse. With her irrefutable Broadway-defining voice that won our hearts since her epic childhood, Ms. McArdle relays countless tales of her unique life of treading the boards and sings these iconic showstoppers in the way only this super talent can. She speaks with delicious honesty and humor as she charms audiences with her personal tales of the luminaries that have been an extraordinary part of her life. The names that flow (Streisand, Lansbury, Channing, Liberace…) bring us back not only to a different time, but to an era where to be a star of the stage was simply a different persuasion. Get ready for an evening of song and Broadway history!

Andrea McArdle originated the title role in Annie in 1977, became the youngest performer ever to be nominated for a Tony Award as Best Lead Actress in a Musical and went on to perform the role in London's West End. On Broadway she has starred in Jerry's Girls, Starlight Express, State Fair, Les Misérables, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. She starred as Sally Bowles in the national tour of Cabaret and has played the title roles in Mame and Hello, Dolly!. On PBS she has appeared in Andrea McArdle on Broadway and The Leading Ladies of Broadway. Ms. McArdle has performed in concert halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House.

Andrea McArdle: Confessions of a Broadway Baby plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 29 & 30 at 7pm. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees). Premiums are $95 ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/AndreaMcArdle. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

