Allison Griffith and Friends Get Honest in New Show at the Green Room 42

The performance is on May 11th at 7pm.

May. 02, 2023  

Allison Griffith and Friends Get Honest in New Show at the Green Room 42

Allison Griffith (Burning Man: the musical) is back at The Green Room 42 and is feeling recklessly honest. It's been 5 years since her last solo show, and when compared to the basic musical theatre bitch she was last time, things are looking wildly different and the messy weirdo has crafted some chaos this go around.

Join Allison and friends as they dive into some of the stories that have shaped the queer, poly, goblin they've become. The good the bad and the slutty.

One night only, May 11th at 7pm, bring yourselves and an open mind while we celebrate the opportunity to be vulnerable and honest with the people we love.


Written and Performed by Allison Griffith (she/they)

Produced by Danny Marin of Con Limón Productions (they/them)

Musical Direction Rodney Bush (he/him)

Featuring

Danny Marin (they/them)

John Giesige (he/him)

Logan Farine (he/him)

Cory Bush (they/them)

Emily Johnson-Erday (she/her)

Allison Griffith in "DEAR DIARY, LET'S BE HONEST" plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Ave - 4th Floor inside YOTEL) on May 11th at 7pm. There is a $20-$40 cover charge and no food/beverage minimum. Tickets, live stream information and more are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.




