AWESTRUCK to Return With Mind-Reader Eric Dittelman

Dittelman has once again recruited an impressive array of unique performers including the hilarious LEAH ORLEANS, a multi-talented circus acrobat and contortionist.

By: Aug. 26, 2023

Best known as a top ten finalist on America's Got Talent, Mind Reader ERIC DITTELMAN has conjured up another installment of AWESTRUCK, a late nite inspired variety show that launched at Manhattan's PUBLIC Hotel earlier this Summer.

For the September 27th event, Dittelman has once again recruited an impressive array of unique performers including the hilarious LEAH ORLEANS, a multi-talented circus acrobat with breath-taking contortion skills. The upcoming cast will also include stand-up comedian JAY JURDEN who was named among Variety's 10 Comics to watch in 2022. He has also performed on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Las Vegas Headliner NICK DIFFATTE will also bring his singular style of comedy magic to the AWESTRUCK stage. As one of the most in-demand performers working today, Nick has appeared on The Late, Late show with James Corden and can be seen regularly at the world famous Magic Castle in Hollywood.

ALEX HARRIS also returns as AWESTRUCK's musical director. An accomplished saxophonist, Alex has performed at royal palaces and renowned jazz clubs all over the world including recent productions on Broadway and the West End.

As noted by a recent patron, "I'm still high from the amazing show. Two hours of mind-blowing magic and comedy in an ultra-stylish venue. Can't wait to see it again!"

With tricks and treats fast approaching, NYC has plenty to offer the curious theatergoer, but AWESTRUCK sets a new standard for uniquely magical entertainment. Eric Dittelman is fantastic as the Master of Ceremonies showcasing top-tier talent with winning charm. 

Tickets for September 27th can be purchased at the link below. To learn more about Dittelman and all the performers be sure to follow AWESTRUCK on Instagram

AWESTRUCK with Eric Dittelman

Wednesday September 27th
Doors open at 7:30pm
Show begins at 8pm

ArtSpace at Public is located in Manhattan at 215 Chrystie Street. AWESTRUCK is 21+




