ABOVE & BELOW Star Laura Marano, Director Set for Press Day Interviews
Interview opportunities are being coordinated through the film's publicity representatives at 42WestLLC.
By: Joshua Wright
From the Producers of FALL
Directed by Jesse V. Johnson
WHAT
ABOVE & BELOW Virtual Press Junket post theatrical, ahead of VOD
WHO
Actress Laura Marano and Director Jesse V. Johnson
WHEN
Wednesday, August 5 | 9:00-1:00pm PST / 12:00-4:00pm EST
IN THEATERS JULY 29th
SYNOPSIS
During a Mexican shark dive, five friends are ambushed after discovering cartel cocaine. Trapped in a shark cage, Tatiana and Kaley are forced by the cartel to retrieve a bag of drugs on the seafloor. Battling legendary Great White sharks, dwindling air, and armed killers, the survivors mount a brutal fight to outsmart their captors and escape.
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