ABOVE & BELOW Star Laura Marano, Director Set for Press Day Interviews

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From the Producers of FALL

Directed by Jesse V. Johnson

WHAT

ABOVE & BELOW Virtual Press Junket post theatrical, ahead of VOD

WHO

Actress Laura Marano and Director Jesse V. Johnson

WHEN

Wednesday, August 5 | 9:00-1:00pm PST / 12:00-4:00pm EST

IN THEATERS JULY 29th

SYNOPSIS

During a Mexican shark dive, five friends are ambushed after discovering cartel cocaine. Trapped in a shark cage, Tatiana and Kaley are forced by the cartel to retrieve a bag of drugs on the seafloor. Battling legendary Great White sharks, dwindling air, and armed killers, the survivors mount a brutal fight to outsmart their captors and escape.

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