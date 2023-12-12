Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

A VERY HARRIS HOLIDAY Returns To Don't Tell Mama Next Week

The performance is on Wednesday, December 20th at 8:30pm.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

A VERY HARRIS HOLIDAY Returns To Don't Tell Mama Next Week

Former NFL lineman and operatic baritone Larry Harris, alongside his wife pianist Renée Guerrero, daughter chanteuse Artemisia LeFay and son jazz pianist/vocalist Quintin Harris will return to Don't Tell Mama on Wednesday, December 20th at 8:30pm in a one-night only holiday show, A VERY HARRIS HOLIDAY.

Guest artists include Andrew Poretz, Brian Wilson, Mary Beth Soucy, Riko Higuma, Abbie Van Lee, Curren DeVico and Marlen Suero-Amparo.

Enjoy this one night only event of beloved holiday favorites and rarities performed by this award-winning family and their musical friends.

Reservations link: Click Here


