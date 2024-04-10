A BRASS ACT Returns at Red Eye NYC This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a decade-long hiatus, "A Brass Act" is making its triumphant return to the stage at Red Eye NY. Starring MAC Award Winner Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray, Les Misérables) and featuring Dylan and The Glatthorns, this musical extravaganza promises to dazzle audiences with its blend of brassy tunes and bawdy bazazz!

Directed by Mitchell Walker (No Reverse Records) and with musical direction and arrangements by Dylan Glatthorn, "A Brass Act" will take the stage on April 11th and 13th at 8:00pm for two unforgettable nights of entertainment.

This event is being presented by Red Eye NY in association with Theatre Now New York.

Michelle Dowdy, known for her captivating performances and powerhouse vocals, will lead the charge as she revisits the musical anthology that Broadway World crowned Album of the Decade in 2020.

Joined by special guest Broadway’s Diana DeGarmo (Hair, Hairspray, American Idol) and her seven-piece band, Dylan and The Glatthorn’s (David Neves on trumpet, Aidan Siemann on tenor saxophone, and Andrea Neumann on trombone. Mike Rosengarten on guitar, James Quinlan on bass, AJ Kostromina on drums, and Dylan Glatthorn conducting and on piano), Dowdy will take audiences on a journey down memory lane, infusing iconic tunes and deep cuts with her signature style and flair.

"We are thrilled to bring 'A Brass Act' back to the stage after ten years," said Michelle Dowdy. "This show holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to share it with audiences once again."

Tickets for "A Brass Act" are now available for purchase at Red Eye NY. Premium table seating includes access to a pre-show cocktail soirée, offering fans the opportunity to mingle with the cast and crew before the main event. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of "A Brass Act" live at Red Eye NY. Get your tickets today and join us for a night of music, laughter, and unforgettable performances.