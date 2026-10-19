A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tour Cast to Perform at The Bitter End

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On Tuesday, October 20, the National Tour company of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL will have the experience of a lifetime when they perform on the same stage that first welcomed Neil Diamond before his historic rise to fame, The Bitter End, for a special send off concert.

Led by gold-certified music artist and current “Neil Diamond – Then,” Jesse Labelle, this event will consist of a vocal set of Diamond's greatest hits that can also be seen in the touring musical, as well as select originals from Labelle and “Neil Diamond – Then standby,” Stephen Carey.

Tickets are $10 and available online. Doors are at 9:30pm; performance begins at 10:00pm.

All of the show's proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Parkinson's Foundation. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE has raised over $1 million in donations for the Parkinson's Foundation since its Broadway premiere and continues to raise money for the organization through the tour.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE will relaunch its North American Tour at Bass Concert Hall in Austin, TX on November 3, 2026. Fans are encouraged to visit abeautifulnoisethemusical.com to see the current tour route and to sign up for the email newsletter to be among the first to receive tour news and updates.

This is the story of that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL explores the life of a rock icon through the music that made him “a national treasure” (Los Angeles Times).

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, featuring all his hit songs including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” and “Cracklin' Rosie.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 18 Hrs 42 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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