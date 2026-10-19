A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tour Cast to Perform at The Bitter End
The touring cast led by Jesse Labelle will perform on the legendary stage where Neil Diamond launched his career.
On Tuesday, October 20, the National Tour company of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL will have the experience of a lifetime when they perform on the same stage that first welcomed Neil Diamond before his historic rise to fame, The Bitter End, for a special send off concert.
Led by gold-certified music artist and current “Neil Diamond – Then,” Jesse Labelle, this event will consist of a vocal set of Diamond's greatest hits that can also be seen in the touring musical, as well as select originals from Labelle and “Neil Diamond – Then standby,” Stephen Carey.
Tickets are $10 and available online. Doors are at 9:30pm; performance begins at 10:00pm.
All of the show's proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Parkinson's Foundation. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE has raised over $1 million in donations for the Parkinson's Foundation since its Broadway premiere and continues to raise money for the organization through the tour.
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE will relaunch its North American Tour at Bass Concert Hall in Austin, TX on November 3, 2026. Fans are encouraged to visit abeautifulnoisethemusical.com to see the current tour route and to sign up for the email newsletter to be among the first to receive tour news and updates.
This is the story of that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL explores the life of a rock icon through the music that made him “a national treasure” (Los Angeles Times).
The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, featuring all his hit songs including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” and “Cracklin' Rosie.”
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