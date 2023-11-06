54 Below to Present Seth Sikes in COME A LITTLE CLOSER This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Seth Sikes in “Come a Little Closer” on Tuesday, November 21 at 7:00 PM. Sikes will team up with pianist Tedd Firth for an intimate evening of standards. Without his usual big band, Sikes will offer a more unplugged evening than he often does, featuring mostly ballads from the American songbook. Expect songs from composers such as Harry Warren, Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer, and Cole Porter. Nicolas King will be a guest star. Seth and Nicolas have recently been touring the country in a duo act called The New Belters

Sikes's previous shows at 54 Below include tributes to Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand. His show Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland captured two Broadway World Awards and a Mac Award nomination. The New York Times said, “His show was a hit with critics and audiences alike.”

Seth Sikes in “Come a Little Closer” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, November 21 at 7:00 PM Cover charges begin at $45. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Seth Sikes regularly performs his old-fashioned nightclub acts with a full band for sold-out houses at 54 Below in New York. Sikes's debut show, Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland, was awarded Broadway World's “Best Tribute Show” award. He was also the Associate Director of The Band's Visit (Broadway and National Tour), The Nance, and many other productions. During the pandemic, Sikes created a series of viral music video parodies set on Fire Island. He was the recipient of a 2022 Broadway World Award and nominated for a MAC Award. He also performs regularly in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, and Fire Island. As Rex Reed said in the New York Observer, “There's no telling how far Seth Sikes will go.”

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at the link below.