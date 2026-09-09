54 Below to Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with ¡PA’L BOSQUE!

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54 BELOW will honor the Latine and Hispanic performers, producers, and artists who are vital members of our artistic community this Hispanic Heritage Month.

In addition, a special menu will be offered to audiences featuring dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more.

¡PA’L BOSQUE!: HONORING Stephen Sondheim – SEPTEMBER 21 AT 7PM

¡Wepa! In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Pablo Rossil and BroadWest Entertainment bring ¡Pa’l Bosque!, an electrifying cabaret honoring the music of Stephen Sondheim, to 54 Below.

Journey into a vibrant, Latin American soundscape as beloved songs from Into the Woods are reimagined through bold new arrangements, with styles ranging from salsa to cumbia and beyond. Featuring favorites like “It Takes Two,” “Last Midnight,” “Hello, Little Girl,” and “Agony,” this concert celebrates the richness and versatility of Sondheim’s score like you’ve never heard before.

Direction and musical arrangements by Pablo Rossil.

Featuring Gaby Albo, Philippe Arroyo, Tony Award® winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia, James Olivas, Marina Pires, Diego Andres Rodriguez, Pablo Rossil, Emma Sofia, and Tony Award® winner Natalie Venetia Belcon.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LA MÚSICA DE MI CASA: AN EVENING OF LATINO CULTURE – OCTOBER 8 AT 9:30PM

Join us for an unforgettable night as producer Gabriela Torres shares Latino music and culture on the 54 Below stage. Featuring a powerhouse cast, explosive band, and exploring songs that are meaningful to individuals from Puerto Rican, Cuban, Mexican, Dominican backgrounds, and more, join us for an electrifying night that celebrates genres such as Merengue, Reggaeton, Salsa, Latin Pop, Spanish Rock, and beyond! From haunting ballads to explosive dance anthems that will get you grooving, come out for an unforgettable night of celebrating each performer’s culture and heritage.

Featuring Lauren Brown, Salvador Diaz-DeBose, Logan Lopez, Marcus McGee, Valentina Ortiz, Giancarlo Osorio, Izabella Perez, Micaela Ramos, Charles Ritz, Angelique Rodriguez, Nicole Rodriguez, Santiago Sepulveda, and Gabriela Torres.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JESSI CAMPO: THE LATIN DIVA, THE DRAMA QUEEN, AND THE NEW YORKER – OCTOBER 9 AT 9:30PM

International recording artist and bilingual singer-songwriter Jessi Campo, whose music has been featured in the Netflix series “Gentefied,” the film El Sueño, and who performed a Hora in the hit film Striptease, makes her dazzling 54 Below debut with The Latin Diva, The Drama Queen, and The New Yorker — an electrifying evening of passion, glamour, humor, and powerhouse storytelling through song.

From the bright lights of New York City to the fiery soul of Havana, Jessi takes audiences on a heartfelt musical journey honoring her Cuban father, an extraordinary entertainer who inspired her love of performance and resilience. Through unforgettable stories and deeply emotional performances, she reminds audiences to embrace love after heartbreak, reinvention after adversity, and to live boldly—with humor, vulnerability, and unapologetic flair.

Featuring music inspired by La Lupe, Celia Cruz, West Side Story, “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” and the timeless jazz stylings of Ella Fitzgerald, the evening blends Latin soul, Broadway drama, smoky jazz, and classic Manhattan sophistication into an intimate and unforgettable nightclub experience.

Vibrant, intimate, wildly entertaining, and deeply moving, this captivating one-woman show celebrates Jessi Campo’s Cuban-American roots, bold New York spirit, powerhouse vocals, and irresistible charm—creating a night audiences will not soon forget.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY SIN VERGÜENZA: TELENOVELA NIGHTS – OCTOBER 15 AT 9:30PM

Broadway Sin Vergüenza: Telenovela Nights comes to 54 Below with two original, telenovela-inspired musical works—Champagne Tears and Querida. Created and written by Vanessa Verduga (Off-Broadway’s Implications of Cohabitation at Theatre Row), the evening blends heightened melodrama, sharp comedy, and beloved musical theater repertoire into fast-paced stories of love, betrayal, and family secrets. The concert features Broadway’s Danny Bolero (In The Heights, Plaza Suite) alongside a dynamic bilingual ensemble with live piano, and Verduga as the evening’s narrator. Together, they reimagine the thrill of back-to-back telenovelas through the lens of Broadway storytelling. Expect powerhouse vocals, theatrical flair, and a culturally vibrant musical event that expands who feels represented on a New York stage.

Broadway Sin Vergüenza is the original works performance series of Broadway Sin Barreras, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to cultivating bilingual musical theater in New York City. Through workshops, cabaret presentations, and annual concert events, the organization develops new works while building recurring performance opportunities for Latiné artists and expanding audience access to musical theater.

Music direction by Eric Smrcka. Stage managed by Nereyda Diaz. Production manager/coordinator: Abel Castro. Photography by Abril Lopez. Featuring Danny Bolero (Plaza Suite, In the Heights, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat).

Starring Arelis Cruz, Inma Heredia, Mario Mazzotti, Diego Millan, Juliana Padilla, Diana Ponce, Susana Raposo, Jon RodezCastro, Astrid Selene, Vanessa Verduga, Kiwi Villalobos, and Thomas Vorsteg. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

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