Zosia Mamet Stars In Sci-fi Rom Com MOLLI AND MAX IN THE FUTURE

MOLLI AND MAX IN THE FUTURE stars a fun ensemble cast including Zosia Mamet (HBO's Emmy Award Winning Girls, Emmy Nominated The Flight Attendant), and Aristotle Athari (Saturday Night Live), Arturo Castro (The Menu), Michael Chernus (Severence) and more.

If When Harry Met Sally had somehow incorporated mecha-robots, aliens and space cults, it might be mistaken for this vibrant indie, with its witty repartee and jazzy score. The deliberately retro visual effects add a charmingly handcrafted intergalactic backdrop to the story of this mismatched couple, with Mamet and Athari's crack comic timing ensuring we're invested in Molli and Max's future.

The film received rave reviews on the festival circuit following its world premiere at SXSW, and will next screen at BFI on October 8th and Sitges on October 14th. Additional info on the film is below.

Written and directed by Michael Lukk Litwak, “Molli and Max In The Future” is a Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy about a man and woman whose orbits repeatedly collide over the course of 12 years, 4 planets, 3 dimensions and one space-cult.

A grounded romantic comedy set in an absurd world, “Molli and Max” takes the character-driven romance of a movie like "When Harry Met Sally" and combines it with an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink sci-fi universe found in shows like “Futurama or “Rick and Morty."

Through a combination of old-school practical visual effects (hand-built models, miniatures, puppets, stop-motion animation, and rear-projection) and cutting edge technology (Unreal Engine and LED Volumes) the filmmakers have created a universe like no other. Tentacles! Robots! Glorp!

BFI 2023 Screening Info:

- Thursday, October 5th at 9:10am at PictureHouse Central 6 **P&I Screening**

- Sunday, October 8th at 5:45pm at Prince Charles Cinema, Downstairs Screen

- Wednesday, October 11th at 9:00pm at NFT3 (BFI)

Sitges 2023 Screening Info:

- Saturday, October 14h at 7:00pm at Mercat Vell