Zoonicorn Expands With With New Licensing Partnerships & Streaming Content

Zoonicorn, the global preschool property now streaming across nearly 200 countries worldwide, arrives at US Toy Fair, September 30 – October 3, with accelerating momentum and new and expanded licensing agreements.

Amplifying awareness for the property, Zoonicorn master toy licensee United Smile is collaborating with leading licensee SRM Entertainment, Inc. to showcase the brand. They will first present Zoonicorn at the LA September Preview, September 18-23, at United Smile’s showroom at the Sonesta Hotel, Suite #108.

This will be the first look at the extensive Zoonicorn toy line. The following week, the two companies will again link up, presenting Zoonicorn at New York Toy Fair, September 30-October 3, at the SRM Toy Fair stand (Booth #2689).

Zoonicorn’s seven-minute episodes are produced by Toonz Entertainment and Zoonicorn LLC and distributed by Toonz Entertainment. Season Two of the series is now being delivered, with Season Three already in development. Global licensing for the brand is shared by the two companies and headed by J’net Smith of All Art Licensing.

SRM has recently released Zoonicorn branded products under its patented, proprietary Sip With Me children’s cup line of products and dinnerware. Based on initial marketplace response, the company is now expanding into two new Zoonicorn branded tumbler sizes as well as backpacks.

Leading into Toy Fair, Zoonicorn also announces new licensee Jay@Play, which returns to the Zoonicorn family with a range of new Zoonicorn branded products under its popular Happy Nappers line. The Happy Nappers sleep products will align seamlessly with the magical dreamland setting kids discover as they watch Zoonicorn.

Jay@Play will partner with United Smile to align the global launch of its Zoonicorn products.

Other new licensees include Storypod, which is releasing a Zoonicorn Craftie in the US. The Storypod Zoonicorn line launches for Holiday, 2023 with a Promi the Zoonicorn yarn Craftie, featuring three original audio stories and 11 songs. Storypod’s yarn Crafties are adorable yarn characters that work with the award-winning audio-system to engage kids with multi-sensory stories and songs.

Big Events, another new Zoonicorn license, has signed on to produce inflatable balloons and parade balloons for the North American and Latin American markets.

Now in its second season of original television episodes, the Zoonicorns inhabit the dreams of young animals, taking them on amazing adventures to help learn important social-emotional skills with a focus on optimism and resilience.

The Zoonicorns cleverly guide each dreamer through a whirlwind of fun-loving escapades and when the dream is over, the young animal wakes up feeling self-confident, with the decision-making skills necessary to overcome whatever challenges they are facing. At the heart of every solution is THE ONE important truth—the power to solve any problem is inside of them.

Multi Emmy Award-winner Mark Zaslove (Winnie the Pooh, Lazytown, Bob The Builder) serves as show runner and lead writer/editor for the series. The music for the show has been composed by Emmy Award winning composer Rich Dickerson.

About Toonz Entertainment

Toonz is a 360-degree media powerhouse with over two decades of unparalleled experience and one of the world's most active animation production studios (over 10,000 minutes of 2D and CGI kids and family content per year).

Toonz has to its credit several animations and live-action series, as well as feature films including Wolverine and The X-men with Marvel, Speedracer Next Generation with Lionsgate, Mostly Ghostly with Universal, Gummy Bear and Friends, and more. Toonz has also ventured into the NFT space by launching a first-of-its-kind NFT design lab – Toonz NFTLabs – in association with blockchain R&D company GuardianLink.

About Zoonicorn LLC

Launched by creator Mark Lubratt in 2015, Zoonicorn is a character-based pre-school entertainment property for kids ages 2-6. The Zoonicorns come to young animals in their dreams to help them feel safe and learn core social-emotional life lessons, including optimism and resilience.

Kids can download coloring pages and other activities at Zoonicorn.com. The Zoonicorn music videos can be watched on YouTube. Zoonicorn was voted a finalist as one of the ‘One to Watch’ top five properties at the 2015 Licensing Expo. In 2023, Zoonicorn was one of five properties chosen to be featured at Licensing Expo’s first-ever “Ignite Brand Pitches'' presentation.